Aggie men open conference play Saturday

The Texas A&M men's basketball team will begin SEC play on Saturday night in Fayetteville facing Arkansas at Bud Walton Arena.

The Aggies will take a three game winning streak into the contest. Texas A&M is 6-5 on the season and the Aggies do have confidence they can go on the road and win in Fayetteville. Texas A&M guard Jay Jay Chandler said, "Everyone is putting up extra shots after practice, before practice. The coaches are giving us good feedback. During practice we are working hard, competing." Chandler added, "At the end of the day we're still teammates and we are still having fun at the same time. It's just all of us have bought in together better and just us still being us at the end of the day. No one is changing egos, no one is getting ahead of themselves or anything. We are all staying to one plan and having a together mindset."

The Aggies and Razorbacks are scheduled to tip-off at 6:00 Saturday night. The game will be televised on the SEC Network.