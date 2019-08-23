Aggie men’s golf ranked No. 14 in coaches poll

The Texas A&M men’s golf team was ranked No. 14 in the 2019 Bushnell Golfweek Preseason Coaches Poll, which was released Friday by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

“It’s always nice to be recognized by your peers, and I think these guys are deserving,” said Aggie head coach J.T. Higgins, who is entering his 19th season in Aggieland. “With that said, the ultimate goal is to be No. 1 in the final ranking and get fit for some rings, so if my math is correct we’ve got some work to do to move up 13 spots.

“We’ve got a strong group of returners. When you couple that with dedication, commitment, hard work and a little luck, and the sky is the limit this year.”

The Aggies return four of five regulars from last year’s lineup that won the NCAA Pullman Regional and advanced to the quarterfinals of match play at the NCAA Championships. Leading the returnees is sophomore Sam Bennett (Madisonville, Texas), who was named to the PING All-Central Region Team after logging a 71.85 stroke average and carding 18 par or under rounds in 2018-19.

Texas A&M opens the 2019-20 season at the Gopher Invitational at the University of Minnesota Sept. 8-9.

DI Bushnell Golfweek Coaches Poll 8/23/19

Rank University (First Place Votes) Points NCAA Tournament Finish

1 Texas (9) 542 Runner-Up

2 Arizona State (5) 516 Missed Cut

3 Georgia Tech (2) 446 Missed Cut

4 Oklahoma State (3) 439 Semifinalist

5 Vanderbilt (1) 430 Semifinalist

6 Wake Forest 427 Quarterfinalist

7 Oklahoma 415 Quarterfinalist

8 Auburn 386 12

9 Stanford (2) 374 Champion

10 Pepperdine (1) 319 11

11 Southern California 313 14

12 Duke 305 Missed Cut

13 Georgia 267 Missed Cut

14 Texas A&M 244 Quarterfinalist

15 LSU 236 Missed Cut

16 California 234 10

17 Clemson 223 T-8

18 Texas Tech 183 DNQ

19 Illinois 147 Missed Cut

20 Baylor 115 Missed Cut

21 Alabama 112 DNQ

22 South Carolina 107 Missed Cut

23 North Carolina 100 Missed Cut

24 SMU 93 Quarterfinalist

25 Florida 73 DNQ