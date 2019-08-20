Aggie offense could put up big numbers in 2019

The Texas A&M football team is nine days away from opening the 2019 season against Texas State at Kyle Field. The game will kick-off at 7:30 p.m. and will be televised on the SEC Network.

Last season Texas A&M was 15th in the country in total offense putting up 471 yards per game. Those number could be even bigger this season with six returning starters on offense that now have a year of experience in Fisher's offense. Aggie wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon said, "In terms of passing we can go for 4000, 4500 (yards) and that's if we don't have self inflicted wounds. If we protect up front and with the receivers we have and with Kellen throwing the ball we can get open so we're going to make plays down field." Aggie running back Jashaun Corbin said, "This offense can be very special. We have dynamic players on the outside. We have a dominant offensive line. We have special running backs. We have an amazing quarterback. I feel like this offense can do something very special this year."

In 2018 the Aggies were balanced on offense averaging 252 yards per game passing and 219 yards rushing.