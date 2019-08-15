Aggie practice cut short

The Texas A&M football team practiced for just over an hour Thursday on the Coolidge Grass Fields. The practiced ended earlier than expected.

After practice head coach Jimbo Fisher met with the media and said, "Didn't see the effort I needed, didn't see the focus, didn't see the execution, didn't see the detail, didn't see the communication, didn't see the things that make you play good football consistently." Fisher added, Too erratic, too up and down, to lethargic, just not the focus you have to have and that can never be accepted. I'm never going to accept that." Fisher's entire press conference is available in this story.

Fisher said the team would have a meeting tonight. They have a scheduled off day Friday and will return to the practice field on Saturday.