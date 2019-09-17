Aggie quarterback Kellen Mond confident heading into SEC play

Texas A&M football begins conference play this Saturday against eighth-ranked Auburn. Head Coach Jimbo Fisher says quarterback Kellen Mond's confidence hasn't wavered this season, and he'll be ready for Auburn.

Mond was efficient on Saturday against Lamar. He had a career-best 71.4 percent completion percentage. Mond recorded his fourth 300-yard passing game of his career. The Junior quarterback also became the ninth Aggie to reach 5000 career passing yards.

Head Coach Jimbo Fisher has believed in Mond's confidence all season. Despite the loss earlier to Clemson, Fisher says Mond is exactly the leader and quarterback that he thought he was.

"I think his confidence was there. Just cause you don't play your best game, that doesn't make an athlete's confidence ever go. You question yourself on everything you do. I do as a coach. Every call you make, everything you do. Then all of a sudden you know you can coach or you can play. I think he played very well. I think he played very efficiently and had a very good outing. To say his confidence was ever gone, I don't think it was ever gone," said Fisher on Mond.

"I feel really good, and what gives me a lot of confidence is how balanced we've been in both the run game and the pass game and being able to be versatile in a lot of different packages. I think we'll mix up a lot of things this week, and we'll be ready," stated Mond.

Kellen just needs three more passing touchdowns to become the eighth Aggie with 40 passing TDs.