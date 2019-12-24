Aggie seniors preparing for final game at Texas A&M

Four seniors on Texas A&M's roster will play their final college game on Friday against Oklahoma State in the Texas Bowl.

The seniors are defensive back Charles Oliver, offensive lineman Colton Prater, defensive lineman Mitchell Howard and punter Braden Mann. Oliver, Prater and Mann were all part of Texas A&M's 22 player 2016 recruiting class.

The small senior class will wrap up their careers in the maroon and white on Friday. Prater said, " It's king of unbelievable. Me and Braden have talked about it, wow a lot of guys gone between transfers and guys leaving early last year and medical retirees and stuff like that. It is kind of amazing because you come in with like 25 guys and then it's down to a few."

Texas A&M and Oklahoma State are scheduled to kick-off at 5:45pm on Friday at NRG Stadium in Houston. The game will be televised on ESPN.