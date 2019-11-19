Aggie soccer preparing for second round match up with USC

The #22 Aggie soccer team is heading to California for a match with #9 USC in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

It will mark the second time in four years the Aggies have gone to Los Angeles to face USC in the tournament. In 2016, the Trojans beat the Aggies 4-3 in a penalty kick shoot out.

Texas A&M beat Texas 4-1 in the opening round, while USC beat Cal State Fullerton 5-1.

Head coach G Guerrieri says if his team plays the way they did against the Longhorns they'll be hard to beat.

"Going out to southern California is a big challenge for us, but the benefits of knowing we're going to play in temperatures that we like, in grass that we like, we're undefeated in California this year so far so there's a lot of things that we're pretty pleased about. Even though SC is a remarkably talented team all the way across the park I like our chances and I like the fact that we're still playing," said coach G Guerrieri.

The match between the Aggies and Trojans is set for Friday at 3:30 p.m.