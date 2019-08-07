Aggie wide receivers feeling confident after a week of practice

Texas A&M Football held their seventh practice. There's a lot of great competition at the wide receiver position, and they're as confident as ever.

Junior Jhamon Ausbon says this is a dangerous group. Despite not having any one thousand yard receivers last year, Ausbon believes there could be multiple this year.

The main receiving corp is back from last year, and they say they feel more confident after a full year with the pro-style offense. Ausbon says having a veteran quarterback in Kellen Mond really helps with the chemistry.

"You just know certain routes, where you get the ball at based on the previous look. You know what coverage you're getting the ball. This concept's going to open up here. It's just the repition of routes and concepts over and over with Kellen. We know what he likes to do, what balls he can make, and what throws he can make."

The Aggies will be back at practice Thursday with their annual fan day set for Sunday starting at noon.