Aggie women win 9th straight with 79-35 win over Ole Miss

The 11th ranked Texas A&M women's basketball team won their 9th straight game Monday night with a 79-35 win over Ole Miss at Reed Arena.

Five Aggies scored in double figures with Ciera Johnson leading the way with 17 points. Chennedy Carter added 13 points with Shambria Washington tossing in 12 points and N'Dea Jones and Aaliyah Wilson scoring 10 points each.

Texas A&M won the rebounding battle 44-23 and only turned the ball over 12 times. The Aggies scored 30 points off of 19 Ole Miss turnovers.

The Aggies lead by as many as 50 points in the game and will step back on the court Thursday night when they'll host LSU. Tip off is set for 8pm at Reed Arena.