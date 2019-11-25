Aggies look forward to rivalry week game with LSU

It's a game no one will soon forget. Texas A&M and LSU you battled to seven overtimes last year.

College football rivalry week is here once again, and the Aggies are preparing for #1 LSU.

Texas A&M's upset was the first time they had beat the Tigers in 23 years. The Aggies know LSU will be looking for revenge. They say the result of last year's game will make for a true rivalry atmosphere in Baton Rouge.

"It's pretty chippy, so I think it's under the category of rivalry based on just the talking and the buzz and the energy you can feel it's and it's already Monday," said junior defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

"Oh it was definitely a crazy environment you know just to have all those swings from feeling 'ah, oh' you know what I'm saying just all the different back and forth and to finally come out on top you know I definitely remember it even as a spectator being an awesome experience," said linebacker Anthony Hines.

"Our ability to continue to fight, and that's something that we showed spurts of in pretty much every game we've played this year. You could say it possibly carried over from last year, but we know it's not going to be an easy team to beat but you know like I said we got to control what we can control and everything can happen," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

The Aggies will seek their second win over the Tigers since joining the SEC.