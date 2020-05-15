Aggies Announce ShareSLO Mustang Challenge in California

The Texas A&M volleyball team released its third tournament of the 2020 season, as the Aggies travel to California for the ShareSLO Mustang Challenge, head coach Bird Kuhn announced Friday.

The ShareSLO Mustang Challenge is hosted by Cal Poly Sept. 11-12 and features Washington and St. Mary’s in the four-team tournament.

“We are fortunate and excited about taking the team out west the third weekend,” Kuhn said. “It will be a busy preseason of travel for us, but these trips will provide great bonding opportunities while challenging the team with high level opponents.”

The Aggies play Cal Poly to kick off the tournament on Friday, Sept. 11. Cal Poly finished 11-0 at home in 2019, while reaching the second round of the NCAA Tournament before falling to National Champion Stanford. The Mustangs lead the all-time series 2-5, with the last meeting coming in 1993.

On Saturday, Sept. 12, Texas A&M takes on Washington and St. Mary’s. Washington finished ranked No. 6 in the Final AVCA Coaches Poll after reaching the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament, finishing with a 27-7 overall mark. The Aggies took the last meeting over the Huskies in 2000 to even the series at 1-1.

Texas A&M concludes play in California against St. Mary’s and also holds a 1-1 record against the Gaels, with the last meeting coming in 2009. St. Mary’s finished the 2019 campaign with an 11-17 record.

“There is so much to gain for this group and seeing them compete on the road against top teams in the country,” Kuhn said.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 23-8 mark, making its 25th NCAA Tournament appearance, while reaching the Sweet 16 for the ninth time in program history. The Aggies return 11 letterwinners, including All-American Camille Conner and All-SEC Freshman team members Lauren Davis and Treyaunna Rush.

Membership options for the Block Party, the official booster of Texas A&M Volleyball can be secured at 12thMan.com/BlockParty. The Block Party is intended to closely link the most ardent supporters of Texas A&M Volleyball with the coaches, staff and student-athletes. Aggie volleyball is committed to supporting and promoting student-athletes at the highest level. The Block Party membership assists in increasing the fundraising efforts and demonstrates team support that directly benefits the volleyball program and its student-athletes.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.

Cal Poly Tournament Schedule

Friday, Sept. 11 – at Cal Poly

Saturday, Sept. 12 – vs. Washington

Saturday, Sept. 12 – vs. St. Mary’s

2020 Volleyball Schedule

Aug. 28 – vs. Pepperdine

Aug. 29 – at Hawai’i

Aug. 30 – vs. Portland State

Sept. 4 – vs. Houston

Sept. 4 – vs. Ohio State

Sept. 6 – vs. UCF

Sept. 11 – at Cal Poly

Sept. 12 – vs. Washington

Sept. 12 – vs. St. Mary’s