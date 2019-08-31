Aggies Blank CSUN in Home Opener, 4-0

No. 16 Texas A&M registered a stellar performance in front of the 12th Man, handing the CSUN Matadors their first loss of their season, 4-0, in the Aggies’ home opener at Ellis Field.

Taylor Ziemer led the Maroon & White’s offensive attack with her first A&M brace, scoring goals in the 12th and 75th minutes. Macie Kolb drew first blood in the 11th minute with the help from a double assist from Ally Watt and Grace Piper for her first goal of the season, second of her career. Jimena Lopez used her head to punch in her second goal of the season from a Kolb corner kick assist to give A&M a 3-0 lead at the half.

The Aggies’ backline pitched their second consecutive shutout only allowing five shots and zero shots-on-goal, in comparison to A&M’s aggressive 22 shots and 13 shots on goal.

Texas A&M improved to 23-3-1 all-time in home openers and 2-0 all-time against CSUN.

Freshman Shantel Hutton secured her second consecutive shutout.

GOAL SUMMARY

11’ – Kolb poked in a rolling goal on the right side following a double assist from Watt and Piper. A&M 1, CSUN 0.

12’ – Amongst a clutter of Aggies and Matadors, Ziemer navigated a rolling kick through the right side of the goal from eight yards out. A&M 2, CSUN 0.

23’ – Lopez put her head on corner kick from Kolb from 10 yards out that flew over the CSUN goalie’s head. A&M 3, CSUN 0.

75’ – Katie Smith hustled to deliver a pass from the corner across to the left side of the goal, meeting Rheagan Smith. Smith passed it back to a rushing Ziemer, resulting in a strike from 10 yards out through the bottom right corner of the goal. A&M 4, CSUN 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies continue their home opening weekend, facing the Abilene Christian Wildcats Sunday at 6 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the attack to build from where Grace Piper is…

“We have three really dynamic people in the middle of the park. We have Addie McCain who has a deadly touch and Taylor Ziemer who is a triple threat. Grace Piper can be a really solid foundation for us to be able to possess, but also to be able to change the point of attack. We were able to use the whole field tonight and she was one of the good reason for that.

On if the goal was to get the ball in the box for the new opposing goalkeeper…

“Honestly we didn’t adjust for their goalkeeper at all. Really our whole week of training was about us. We knew they were undefeated and they were dangerous on cross balls, so obviously we worked on that. In the attack, we just needed to look more like ourselves. We were not ourselves coming completely out in California, even though we got good results. Tonight was a little more indicative of the way we can play. ”

Junior Midfielder Taylor Ziemer

On team’s performance…

“It was big time for us to score four goals tonight. We hadn’t been able to score as much as we had liked, especially while in Pepperdine. We had chances, but couldn’t put them away. The two goals I scored were team goals. Both of them had good build up to them. Addie {McCain} played a nice ball through for our first one, and then I just fumbled around and shot on an open goal. It was good to get goals where my teammates made it easy to finish, which is a big confidence boost for us.”

Senior Midfielder Grace Piper

On the goals scored…

“We really try to score team goals, it’s not just up to one person on the roster and to see that mentality spread around like it did tonight is awesome. We finally all started to connect and get the ball through the middle of the field to produce goals is a good feeling.”

On her leading role as a senior…

“I think I have always been a natural leader but also that has been sharpened since I’ve been here at A&M. The depth we have on this team is incredible. The starters on this team shouldn’t even be called that, because when they come out the people who come in are just as good.”