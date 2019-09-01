Aggies Blitz Abilene Christian in 4-0 Win

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies pounced on the Abilene Christian Wildcats early, scoring two goals in the opening minute of play for the first time in school history, in a 4-0 victory Sunday evening at Ellis Field.

Jimena Lopez scored the first goal 25 seconds into the match for the second-fastest goal from the start of play in A&M annals. Ally Watt scored on a header 57 seconds into the match for the 2-0 lead.

Lopez led the Aggies’ arsenal with five points, including the ice-breaking goal and three assists. Addie McCain registered her first career brace with goals in the 20th and 60th minute. Lopez and McCain share the team lead for goals with three apiece.

Freshman Shantel Hutton notched her third consecutive shutout and she is up to 329:55 without yielding a goal. Hutton registered two saves in the match, and now has 11 on the season.

Texas A&M (3-0-1) took the first two matches of the opening four-game homestand by a combined tally of 8-0. The Maroon & White improved to 22-0 all-time against Southland Conference teams. Since 2008, the Aggies are 30-0-5 in matches against in-state opponents.

The Aggies dominated the offensive stats with wide margins in shots (25-7), shots-on-goal (8-2) and corner kicks (7-1).

GOAL SUMMARY

1’ – From the right flank, Macie Kolb sent a cross into Rheagen Smith with her back to goal near the penalty spot. Smith dished it to Lopez charging in the inside left channel and the Lopez sent a one-touch shot between diving keeper and the post. A&M 2, ACU.

1’ – Lopez sent a cross in from the left touchline, finding Ally Watt in the six-yard box. Watt finished with a header for her second goal of the season and the 35th over her career. A&M 2, ACU 0

20’ – Jimena Lopez dished the ball to Addie McCain who fired a rocket past the goalie through the middle of the goal from 18 yards out. A&M 3, ACU 0

60’ – The Lopez-McCain duo struck again. Two yards off the end line on the left side, Lopez sent a ball to the near post and a carom off the goalkeeper found McCain who finished from point blank range.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action at Ellis Field on September 6 at 8 p.m. to face Ohio State. It’s the annual Texas A&M Fish Camp Night, which is annually one of the highest attended women’s collegiate soccer games in the country, if not the world.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the team’s performance tonight and thus far through the season…

“These last two games answered a lot of my questions about being able to keep the ball and move the ball up and down the field. You could see that on the fourth goal tonight. It had a terrific set up, inside back to outside, then out across to be finished off by Addie {McCain}. Also, to score two goals in the first minute of the game is something special, I don’t think we’ve ever done that in the 27 years I have been here. I saw a lot of things we need to clean up, but it is only the second weekend of the season and I think we’re in a good spot being undefeated through the first four games. We know Ohio State comes in as a multi-time Big 10 Champion and they are used to playing in front of big crowds, so it should be an awesome match up this Friday night.”

Junior midfielder Jimena Lopez

On her performance tonight and starting out strong…

“I thought that was a great start, because we’ve definitely been working on getting a good start and making an impact on our rival. I’m really proud of the way we played.”

On whether or not the team has hit their stride offensively…

“I wouldn’t say we have hit our stride. We’re definitely improving. There’s always room for improvement, and we want to get better and stronger until we really reach that peak.”

Junior midfielder Addie McCain

On scoring two goals early…

“It definitely sets the tone from the get-go. (Coach) G told us to get out there and start fast, and I don’t know if he expected two goals right away, but there’s nothing better than that. I think that helped us get going. It let us relax, and play our game from the beginning.

On how excited she is for the Ohio State game on Friday…

“I’m so excited, that’s what I was just saying. The Fish Camp game is my favorite game all year, the 12th Man just brings so much energy and it just really helps us, I think, be our best. So, like I said it’s my favorite game, and it’s going to be so fun.”