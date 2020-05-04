Aggies Celebrate 2019-20 Season

Texas A&M Equestrian recently held a virtual celebration for the shortened 2019-20 season at its annual banquet.

Head coach Tana McKay and staff honored those who earned academic and athletic achievements throughout the year, while members of the team voted on the yearly awards.

Named to the All-SEC Fences team, Grace Boston was voted as the Fences Most Outstanding Player (MOP) after tallying a team-high nine wins. Boston closed out the season with five consecutive wins to help the Aggies finish No. 2 in the final NCEA Fences Rankings.

Caroline Dance garnered Most Outstanding Player in Flat after finishing her junior campaign with a team-best 6-3-2 record. Dance tallied four of her wins against SEC competitors and earned four MOPs overall. The West Chester, Pennsylvania, native earned All-America Honorable Mention and NCEA October Rider of the Month recognition for her efforts.

Ashley Davidson was bestowed Horsemanship MOP as the senior posted a team-best 8-3-1 ledger with two MOPs. Named an NCEA Honorable Mention All-American and voted to the All-SEC Horsemanship Team, Davidson recorded four wins against conference foes as she helped lead the group to an 8-2-2 ledger and No. 3 in the national rankings.

Darby Gardner was bestowed with the MOP in Reining after registering a team-best 7-4-1 record and was named MOP three times. She ended the season with four consecutive wins and scored a season-high 74.5 and was named MOP in her final ride at the Hildebrand Equine Complex. Gardner also earned a spot on the All-SEC Reining Team, announced earlier this month.

Kaitlyn Lovingfoss was awarded the Jumping Seat Rookie of the Year after finishing with six combined wins. Western Seat Rookie of the Year honors went to Emmy-Lu Marsh, who recorded three wins in her freshman campaign.

Cameron Crenwelge was awarded Most Improved as the junior from Comfort, Texas, finished with five wins and three MOP honors in Horsemanship. Crenwelge notched a 78 against SMU on February 15th, a career high and the highest by an Aggie this season.

Ann Elizabeth Tebow was presented with the Aggie Heart Award, which is given to the team member that best exemplifies what it means to be an Aggie, always puts the team’s needs ahead of her own, while setting a positive example both in and out of the arena, and strives to push others to be the best.

The Iron Horse Award was presented to Evelyn Beesaw, which is given to the team member who exemplified the most dedication during the 2019-20 season.

Tebow and Rhian Murphy were named Team Leaders, being recognized by their peers for their hard work and dedication to the team.

