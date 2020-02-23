Aggies Claim Seesaw Affair, 14-12, to Sweep Army West Point

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies defeated the Army West Point Black Knights in a run fest, 14-12, completing the sweep Sunday afternoon in eight innings on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies and the Black Knight were going back-and-forth the whole game, including five lead changes. Texas A&M took the final lead in the seventh when Logan Sartori plated two runners, after lining a 3-2 pitch into the left-center gap for a double.

Offensively, eight of nine Aggies registered a hit, three of which had multiple hits. Ray Alejo went 3-for-4 with two runs, one walk and one RBI, while Will Frizzell was 2-for-4 with one run, one double and one walk. Logan Satori added two hits, while Hunter Coleman and Cam Blake added a long ball apiece. The offense tallied 13 hits on the day, marking the fifth straight double-digit hitting performance, seventh total.

On the mound, Mason Ornelas (1-0) registered the win in relief. Ornelas closed out the seventh and pitched into the eight, giving up one run on one hit and one walk. Bryce Miller earned his second save of the season, for retiring three straight in the eighth. Miller threw one hitless frame, while fanning one.

The Aggies improved to 8-0, while the Black Knights dropped to 1-5.

TOP PLAYERS

Ray Alejo – 3-for-4, 2 runs, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Will Frizzell – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 2B, 1 BB

Bryce Miller – 1.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 1 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Bryce Blaum drew a leadoff walk and stole second and third base as. Blaum scored on the throw to first to complete the strikeout by Cam Blake. With two outs, Will Frizzell singled to the second base and scored on a two-run bomb over the left-center wall by Hunter Coleman. A&M 3, Army 1

T2 | Cameron Cerruto reached first on a fielding error and came in to score a triple off the left-center wall by Jeremiah Adams. A&M 3, Army 1

T3 | With one out, Carter Macias singled to shortstop and advanced to second on Tim Simoes’ single to leftfield. Andre Walden plated one on a single through the right side of the infield. A&M 3, Army 2

T4 | Anthony Giachin led off with a single up the middle and scored on a home run to center by Adams. Nick Dubrule lined a one-out single to center and advance to second on Macias’ single. Simoes knocked in two on a double down the leftfield line. Army 6, A&M 3

B4 | Zach DeLoach drew a leadoff walk, Ray Alejo dribbled a single up the middle and Trever Werner drew a one-out walk to load the bases. Blaum laced a double down the leftfield line, clearing the bases. A&M 6, Army 6

B5 | With two outs, Coleman reached on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on a bloop double to center by DeLoach. Alejo plated one on an infield single to third. With runners on the corners, Army’s pitcher balked, scoring one. Hoehner drove the first pitch he saw through the right side of the infield, scoring Alejo from second. A&M 9, Army 6

B6 | Cam Blake sent a one-out solo shot into the visiting bullpen. A&M 10, Army 6

T7 | Army loaded the bags with a walk, a double and a hit-by-pitch. The Aggies went to the bullpen and Simoes cleared the bags with a double down the rightfield line. Walden singled through the right side, plating one, and scored on a throwing error on a groundball by John McKenna. Army 11, A&M 10

B7 | Hoehner reached first on a leadoff hit-by-pitch and advanced to second with a Blaum walk. Logan Sartori sent a one-out shot into the left-center gap for a double, scoring two. Satori moved over to third on a fielding error, and scored on a sacrifice fly by Logan Britt. A&M 13, Army 11

T8 | Manesis hit a solo home run over the left-center wall. A&M 13, Army 12

B8 | Hunter Coleman reached first on a hit-by-pitch and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by DeLoach. The bases became loaded after Alejo drew a walk and H. Coleman reached first on a fielding error. Werner plated one insurance run on a fielder’s choice to third. A&M 14, Army 12

UP NEXT

The Aggie host the Houston Baptist Huskies for midweek action Tuesday with first pitch at 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On today’s performance…

“I’m very proud of our guys. When you go 5-0 in a week, you have to find different ways to do it and certainly today, the offense picked it up. We’re relentless, every time they scored, we found a way to answer back and continue to do so the entire game.”

On this year’s offense…

“I’m incredibly impressed. Our guys are a year older and a year wiser. They have many more at-bats under their belt. You can see that they are connected to one another and they are doing it together. Certainly, our coaching staff deserves a lot of credit, coach [Justin] Seely, coach [Chad] Caillet, coach [Cliff] Pennington, those guys have worked incredibly hard to create that unit together.”

Senior outfielder Ray Alejo

On the team’s offensive capabilities…

“I think one through nine, everyone can put a bunt down, everyone can hit a home run and everyone can steal a base. I mean Hunter Coleman stole a base today. It just shows that nobody is scared to do one thing. Nobody is scared to put a sac bunt down; everyone is willing to do whatever it takes to get runs in and win the game.”

Senior catcher Hunter Coleman

On the offense…

“Absolutely, I think that it speaks volumes to our team. Yesterday the pitching staff picked us up when we left a couple of baserunners on, and we told them we’d pick them up when we need too. It just really shows how complete of a team we are. It was really good way to see us yesterday with them closing it out and with us answering back every time they scored.”

Junior infielder Logan Sartori

On what he saw during his last at bat…

“He threw me all fastballs that at bat. Worked it to a 3-2 count, fouled off a couple of pitches and just left a fastball up in the zone and put a good swing on it.