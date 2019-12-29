Aggies Close Out 2019 Against Texas Southern

The Texas A&M Men's Basketball team is set to face off against Texas Southern Monday night at 7:00 p.m. inside Reed Arena.

The game can be seen on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies (5-5) had a strong second half as they overcame an 11-point deficit to take down Oregon State, 64-49, on Dec. 21. The Maroon & White outscored the Beavers, 42-19, in the second half, which included a 20-3 run.

Josh Nebo led the way with 15 points and hauled in seven rebounds. The Houston native had eight blocks, the second-most in a game in Aggie history and a Reed Arena record. Nebo matched his career high, which was set during his tenure at St. Francis (Pa.).

Emanuel Miller grabbed 13 rebounds, while Savion Flagg and Quenton Jackson each tallied 13 points.

Texas Southern (3-9) enters the contest on a four-game losing skid after falling to Arizona State, 98-81, Saturday. John Jones and Tyrik Armstrong led the way for the Tigers as Jones scored 27 points while Armstrong registered a double-double with 10 points and 12 assists.

Monday's game is the 11th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Tigers with Texas A&M leading the series, 9-1. The two teams met last season with the Tigers prevailing, 88-73.

Monday’s contest is a part of Holiday Hoops with tickets available for as low as $5. To purchase tickets, please visit www.12thMan.com/mbbtickets.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.