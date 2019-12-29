Aggies Continue Play at Patriot All-America

Texas A&M’s Dan Erickson and Jimmy Lee fired rounds of 1-over 71 on the first day of the Patriot All-America Invitational and stand just two shots out of the top 10 on the leaderboard.

Standing in a tie for 25th, Erickson and Lee both posted three birdies and 12 pars in their rounds. Illinois State’s David Perkins took the first round lead after torching The Wigwam with a 6-under 64.

Aggie sophomore Sam Bennett, seeing his first action since breaking his collarbone earlier this fall, shot a 2-over 72 and stands in a tie for 37th, and senior Brandon Smith was tied for 76th after posting a 7-over 77.

Honoring the Armed Forces

The Patriot All-America was founded in 2011 and annually features the best of the best in collegiate golf from every NCAA division plus special invitees. Throughout the 54-hole championship, each participant honors a fallen or severely injured soldier by carrying a bag bearing the name of that individual.

Player

Name of Honored Soldier

Sam Bennett

Sgt. 1st Class Justin S. Monschke (U.S. Army)

Dan Erickson

Staff Sgt. Michael C. Lloyd (U.S. Army)

Jimmy Lee

Gunnery Sgt. John D. Fry (U.S. Marine Corps)

Brandon Smith

Maj. Shawn M. Campbell (U.S. Marine Corps)

Second Round Pairings

Time | Hole

Texas A&M Player (Playing partners)

10:00 a.m. | 1st

Sam Bennett (Johnny Keefer, Baylor and David Laskin, Arizona)

10:30 a.m. | 10th

Dan Erickson (Hunter Ostrom, Notre Dame and Shiryu Oyo, San Diego St.)

10:40 a.m. | 1st

Jimmy Lee (Blake Wagoner, Arizona St. and Logan McAlister, Oklahoma)

11:50 a.m. | 10th

Brandon Smith (Thomas Garbee, Navy and Cade Osgood, Southwestern)

Results

Results for the Patriot All-America Invitational can be found at www.patriotallamerica.com.