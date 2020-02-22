Aggies Dominate Texas A&M Invite

In a final tune-up before the SEC Championship meet on Feb. 28-29, Texas A&M showed its dominance winning nearly a dozen events as an abundance of Aggies recorded personal best marks at the Texas A&M Invite.

Kennedy Smith started things off hot for Texas A&M winning heat one of the 60m hurdles prelims with a meet record time of 8.31, Smith was one of a dozen Aggies to qualify for the finals between the men’s and women’s 60m and 60m hurdle races. The junior would later go on to clock 8.32 to finish as the top collegiate runner in the 60m hurdles finals.

Both men’s and women’s 60m dashes presented a friendly battle between teammates. Amber Ivy, Immanuela Aliu and Rachel Hall on the women’s side and Ryan Martin and Emmanuel Yeboah on the men’s side. After running .08 seconds slower than his counterpart in the 60m prelims, Martin bounced back in the finals running 6.80, .02 seconds faster than Yeboah to cross the finish line first in the finals.

After finishing fourth in the women’s 60m prelims, Ivy an experienced senior crossed the finish line first in the finals with a time of 7.43. Less than 30-minutes after Ivy ran 23.59 to win the 200m, the lone Aggie to win two individual events on the night.

Texas A&M continued its consist performance in the middle distance races as seven different milers recorded personal best times, including event winners Wes McPhail (4:09.32) on the men’s side and Megan Hopper (4:59.67) on the women’s side.

Devin Dixon, an 800m specialist, breezed to victory winning the event in 1:47.88. Senior Rebecca Bonta won the women’s 3000m with a time of 10:29.28.

The Aggies momentum carried over into field events as the men’s high jump group of Mason Farley, Jake Lamberth and Mason Corbin each finished atop the standing. All three jumpers cleared 2.09m/6-10.25, Farley took the bacon home with the clearance on his second attempt as Lamberth and Corbin cleared on their third attempts before all three men failed to clear the next height of 2.15m/7-0.5.

Kirby Matocha cleared 1.75m/5-8.75 to take gold in the women’s high jump.

Next Up

Texas A&M is set to host the 2020 SEC Indoor Championships on Feb. 28-29 at the Gilliam Indoor Stadium.

Quotables

Head Coach Pat Henry on…

…today’s meet and SEC Championship:

“Today served more as a preparation day. To win any championship it comes down to as many people as you can on that team having a great day on the same day and this team is starting to have that talk.