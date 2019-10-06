Aggies Drop 3-1 Decision at Florida

The No. 12 Texas A&M Aggies had a five-match win streak snapped Sunday as they dropped a 3-1 decision to the Florida Gators at Dizney Stadium.

A second-half charge came up short for the Maroon & White. The Aggies peppered the Gators with 12 shots in the second stanza, including five shots-on-goal, but they were only able to muster one goal, a strike from Taylor Ziemer in the 74th minute.

For the match, the Aggies held advantages in shots (14-7) and corner kicks (6-4). The shots-on-goal were even at 5-5, but the Gators made the most of their opportunities.

The Aggies played catch-up most of the match after Florida converted on a penalty kick 6:06 into the first half. The Gators added another goal in the 17th minute to take a 2-0 lead into the intermission. In a first half where the ball spent most of the time in the midfield, Florida held a 3-2 edge in shots and 3-1 advantage in corner kicks. The Gators exploited their chances, scoring goals on two of their three shots-on-goal.

The Maroon & White dropped to 9-2-2 overall and 3-1-0 in the SEC. Florida improved to 8-4-0 overall and 4-0-0 in league action.

SCORING SUMMARY

7’ – Kit Loferski drew a penalty from Briana Alston on a run toward the left corner of the 6-yard box. Madison Alexander sent a PK into the back of the net. UF 1, A&M 0.

17’ – Cassidy Lindley slipped a through ball past the Aggie backline setting up a race between Florida’s Vanessa Kara and Aggie netminder Shantel Hutton. Kara won the race just outside the 18-yard box, chipping the ball over Hutton for the goal. UF 2, A&M 0.

67’ – Vanessa Kara received a pass from Sammie Betters heading to the right corner of the 6-yard box and sent a shot to the left of the keeper for the brace. UF 2, A&M 0.

74’ – Taylor Ziemer took a pass outside the penalty box, stymied a pair of defenders and then punched a ball to the right of the keeper from eight yards. UF 3, A&M 1.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to action Thursday when they host the Alabama Crimson Tide in a 6:30 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.