Aggies Drop Saturday Evening Affair to UCLA

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies fell to the No. 8 UCLA Bruins, 10-2, Saturday evening at Dr Pepper Ballpark in the second day of action at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

The Bruins took the early lead, scoring two in the first. The Aggies retaliated back with a run in the home half of the first and fourth innings. It was all UCLA after that, scoring two in the third, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and one in the seventh.

Christian Roa (2-1) was saddled with the loss. He toss 4.2 innings, yielding five runs on eight hits and four walks, while fanning seven. The best outing of the night for the Aggies came from Mason Ornelas. The freshman worked 2.2 innings, giving up just one hit, while striking out two. The staff as a whole stranded 15 UCLA runners on the base path and tallied 10 strikeouts, marking their fourth straight double-digit strikeout performance and ninth of the season. The staff also held the Bruins to 0-for-6 in bases-loaded situations.

Offensively, Hunter Coleman recorded the only hit, while Zach DeLoach reached base three times (1 HBP, 2 BB). Coleman smacked a 1-0 pitch way over the leftfield wall for a solo home run. The Aggies knocked on the door in several innings, but failed to push runners in. The Maroon & White left seven ducks in the pond.

The Aggies fall to 10-2, while the Bruins improved to 10-0.

TOP PLAYERS

Hunter Coleman – 1-for-3, 1 run, 1 HR, 1 RBI, 1 BB

Mason Ornelas – 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | With one out, Jarron Silva singled to rightfield and scored on Matt McLain’s two-run home run to centerfield. UCLA 2, A&M 0.

B1 | Bryce Blaum reached first on a wild pitch strikeout and two more wild pitches put him on third. Cam Blake pushed Blaum in a RBI groundout to the second baseman. UCLA 2, A&M 1.

T3 | JT Schwartz drew a leadoff walk and came in to score on Kyle Cuellar’s two-run home run to right-centerfield. UCLA 4, A&M 1.

B4 | Hunter Coleman sent a one-out moonshot way over the leftfield wall. UCLA 4, A&M 2.

T5 | Cuellar drew a leadoff walk and advance to second on a ground out to the shortstop. Mickey Perez shot a ball up the middle of the field, scoring Cuellar from second. UCLA 5, A&M 2.

T6 | Jeff Moberg drew a one-out walk and advanced to second on a single through the right side of the infield by Cuellar. Cardenas lined a single to rightfield to score one. Holden Caulfield drew a five-pitch walk to load the bases, and Perez drove in one run on an A&M fielding error. Two more runs scored on a fielder’s choice by Mitchell and a single off the pitcher by Silvia. UCLA 9, A&M 2.

T7 | The Bruins loaded the bags with one out on a Schwartz single, a Cuellar double and a Cardenas walk. Caulfield scored one on a RBI groundout to the second baseman. UCLA 10, A&M 2.

UP NEXT

The Aggies close out play in the Frisco Classic against the Oklahoma State Cowboys, Sunday with first pitch at 3:00 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

Opening Statements…

“I am certainly disappointed in our performance tonight, in every fascist; on the mound, defensively and offensively. Give UCLA all the credit, they played so much better than we did. It wasn’t even close.”

On the pitching staff struggling…

“We just weren’t on the attack. We never got into a really good rhythm and give UCLA hitters all the credit. They did a good job having us in the stretch and having pressure on us. We didn’t have a clean inning till the eighth inning. There was some freshman that I thought did some good things for us along the way. Alex Magers got us off the field with a big punch-out with the three-hole hitter. Will Johnston got us a groundball, but we don’t turn a double play. Obviously, Mason Ornelas was fantastic just to wrap things up for us and keep us from having to go back to the bullpen.”