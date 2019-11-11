Aggies Earn Bid to 25th Consecutive NCAA Tournament, Host Texas Friday

The No. 16 Texas A&M Aggies host the Texas Longhorns in an NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Championship first round match Friday, November 15, the NCAA announced Monday. Start time at Ellis Field is slated for 6:30 p.m.

The Maroon & White make their 25th consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance. The Aggies are one of four teams to make it to every NCAA Tournament since 1995. The other schools include North Carolina (1982-2019), Virginia (1994-2019) and Penn State (1995-2019). Texas A&M head coach G Guerrieri and North Carolina’s Anson Dorrance are the only two head coaches to appear in every NCAA Tournament since 1995.

Texas A&M is 13-4-3 on the season and the Maroon & White finished third in the SEC with a 7-2-1 league ledger.

The winner of the Texas A&M-Texas match face the winner of Southern Cal-Cal State Fullerton in a second round match slated for November 22 at a site to be determined.

The Aggies own a 13-match NCAA Championship unbeaten streak at Ellis Field, with the last postseason home loss coming in 2007. Last season, Texas A&M beat North Texas, 1-0, in the opening round.

Texas is 11-7-1 on the season, including a 6-3-0 mark in Big 12 action. The Longhorns are embarking on the program’s 14th NCAA Tournament appearance after receiving an at-large bid. Texas went 3-5-1 against NCAA Tournament squads with wins against Washington (2-0), TCU (1-0) and Kansas (1-0) and losses vs. Colorado (2-1), Monmouth (4-0), West Virginia (2-1), Oklahoma State (2-0) and Texas Tech (2-1).

Texas A&M is 20-5-2 all-time against Texas with all of the meetings occurring before the Aggies left for the green pastures of the SEC. On October 28, 2011, the Maroon & White registered a resounding 3-0 victory over the Longhorns in Austin – the last meeting between the two rivals and the Aggies’ last regular-season match as a member of the Big 12 Conference.

The Aggies are 31-0-5 (.931) against in-state rivals since 2008, including an 11-0-4 record against their former Big 12 Conference colleagues. The run includes victories against Abilene Christian and UTRGV this season.

Public tickets go on sale Tuesday at 10 a.m. Tickets may be purchased by logging onto www.12thman.com/tickets or by calling 888-992-4443. Due to the men’s basketball game Friday evening there will be a parking charge at surrounding lots.