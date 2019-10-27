Aggies Earn Statement Home Win in Sweep of Georgia

The Texas A&M volleyball team dominated the Georgia Bulldogs in straight sets (25-16, 25-20, 25-21) Sunday afternoon at Reed Arena. The Aggies earn their sixth sweep of the season, while remaining a strong force at home with a 7-1 record.

With today’s win, A&M improves to 14-5 overall and 6-3 in the SEC, as Georgia falls to 15-5 and 7-2 in league play. The Aggies shattered the Bulldogs’ six-match win streak.

Freshman opposite hitter Treyaunna Rush was on fire after finishing with a career-high 10 kills to go along with a .444 clip and recording five blocks.

Senior outside hitter Hollann Hans led all players with 13 kills, four service aces and eight digs, while hitting .300 in the Aggies’ win. Hans’ 13 kills marks her 16th consecutive match in double-figures.

Junior setter Camille Conner dished out 35 assists and also smashed down five kills.

Senior libero Camila Gomez led the Aggies with 11 digs, while sophomore defensive specialist Taylor Voss logged seven digs.

As a team, A&M finished with a .340 hitting percentage and out-blocked the Bulldogs 9-4.

Set One

Kianna Young started the match off with a kill for the Bulldogs, as Georgia got out to an early 3-0 lead. The Aggies capitalized on a number of Georgia errors and utilized excellent attacking to pull ahead 7-5. The frame remained very competitive early on, featuring seven ties. The Aggies’ offense re-asserted itself and began to pull away with a Makena Patterson block cementing a five-point lead, 19-14. Following Georgia’s final timeout of the set, Texas A&M began to dominate, earning a 24-14 lead. The Bulldogs made the final points of the frame interesting, but the Aggies would win the first set 25-16. Hans, Rush, and Lauren Davis each tallied three kills. Texas A&M logged four service aces in an excellent start.

Set Two

The second set of the match started much like the first, with a close contest early on. The first 18 points of the frame featured six ties and four lead changes, but an assisted block by Patterson and Rush followed by a Rush kill would give the Aggies an 11-9 lead. Georgia and Texas A&M would go on to exchange a number of kills and errors, leading to a 17-17 tie. Multiple kills by Rush and Hans, as well as a Voss service ace, would grant the Aggies a 21-17 lead. Georgia would temporarily halt Texas A&M’s momentum, but a Hans ace would seal the second frame, 25-20. Rush and Hans would each add five additional kills, and Conner would record 14 assists in the set.

Set Three

The third frame started close yet again, but excellent work on the net would give the Aggies an early 4-2 lead. Powerful play from Hans at the service line and from the back row would drive Texas A&M to a 10-6 lead and a Georgia timeout. A number of errors would see the Aggie lead dwindle to one, but an impressive attack by Conner on the second touch would place Texas A&M back in the driver’s seat, leading 13-11. The Bulldogs would make the set close, but a thunderous block by Patterson would force Georgia into yet another timeout, with the Aggies leading 17-15. Georgia would tie it up twice more, but a Hans ace and Georgia net violation would result in a Texas A&M victory, 25-21.

Texas A&M Post-Match Quotes

Texas A&M Head Coach Bird Kuhn

Opening Statement…

“That was a solid team win. I know that gets old to hear, but coming back home after being in a road-warrior mentality and beating a great team in Georgia 3-0, we just executed at a high level. I’ll be honest, it’s better than we’ve been all week. I came into the locker room and I wondered how we’d be today, but we came out and executed at a very high level. We executed defensively and offensively today. I was very impressed with the offense, because we struggled so much on the road last weekend.”

On breaking Georgia’s win streak and closing matches at a high level:

“I think the SEC is so strong across the board, but it is really cool. Considering we were once the team that struggled in fifth sets, we’re now the team that breaks the streaks of these really good teams. It’s good for our confidence competitively, but we’re really just out there doing our jobs and executing our game plan.”

On how the offense executed against Georgia:

“We were very intentional with the balls we were hitting line, and the balls we were hitting cross. Their block opened up because our middle blockers got going and we were able to get a couple kills down the line from both pins. It was all about the way we started early on. I was very impressed with the way we executed today.”

Freshman Outside Hitter Treyaunna Rush

On earning a career-high in kills:

“It’s always in the back of my mind that I need to perform well for the team. We have two other girls that can play right-side, but I know that I need to be out there and continue to get better for the team.

Senior Libero Camila Gomez

On the team’s effort and ability to control the match:

“We knew that they were going to come on strong in the second and third sets. We were aware and ready for their extra effort, so we worked even harder and earned the win.”

Up Next

The Aggies travel to Lexington to take on the Kentucky Wildcats Friday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. (CT) in Memorial Coliseum.

Visit 12thMan.com for more information on Texas A&M volleyball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M volleyball team on Facebook and on Twitter by following @AggieVolleyball.