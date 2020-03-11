Aggies Edge Texas State in Midweek Nail-Biter

The Texas A&M softball team held off the Texas State Bobcats in a defensive battle, 2-1 on Wednesday night at Davis Diamond. Pitchers Kayla Poynter and Hannah Mayo combined for a three-hitter to help Texas A&M earn its 13th victory at home. The Aggies improve to 17-9, while the Bobcats drop to 15-9.

After a scoreless first inning, Texas State got on the board first with a solo shot over the wall in left-center. The Aggies responded in the bottom of the third after Kyndall Murray had a leadoff walk. She used her speed to touch home on a Makinzy Herzog double to the left-center wall. Herzog would advance to third on the throw home. Campbell registered her 15th RBI of the season with a single to the left side, plating Herzog to give A&M a 2-1 edge.

Texas State threatened in the top of the fifth after loading the bases with one out, but Kayla Poynter had a strikeout and fly-out to end the inning unscathed.

In the bottom of the sixth, Kelbi Fortenberry added to her eight-game hit streak with a leadoff triple to centerfield, but was stranded at third.

Hannah Mayo entered the game in the sixth in relief, shutting down Texas State as the Bobcats went down in order.

In the seventh, Mayo worked herself in to a jam after a leadoff single and fielder’s choice in which the Aggies were able to retire the lead runner. A sacrifice bunt put two runners into scoring position, but Mayo stepped up to the challenge, striking out the next two batters to nail down the win.

Poynter (6-2) yielded just one run on two hits and five walks, while striking out four to pick up the win. Mayo was stellar out of the bullpen, allowing just one hit while striking out two earning her second save of the season.

KEY INNINGS

T2 | ArieAnn Bell homered to left center. TXST 1, A&M 0

B3 | Murray walked and Herzog doubled to left-center to plate Murray. Herzog advanced to third on the throw home. Morgan Smith walked. Campbell singled through the left side as Herzog would score. A&M 2, TXST 1

Top Offensive Players:

Makinzy Herzog | 1-for-3, 1 H, RBI

Jourdyn Campbell | 1-for-3 1 H, RBI

Pitching Breakdown:

Kayla Poynter (7-2) – 5.0 IP, 2 H, 1 R, 1 ER, 4 SO, 5 BB

Hannah Mayo – 2.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 ER, 2 SO, 0 BB

WHAT THEY SAID

Head Coach Jo Evans

On her takeaway from the win…

“We can win in different ways. You look at this previous weekend, we scored a bunch of runs. It’s good to know that we can pitch and play defense to win a close game like this. I think this is a really important win for us. It’s a valuable experience for our kids.”

On Hannah Mayo…

“She’s getting better and better. We red-shirted her in her freshman year, because I wanted her to be able to develop. That’s what she’s doing. For her to be able to come out, pound the strike zone and attack hitters, you can see that she’s growing into that pitcher.”

On Coach Craig Snider’s impact…

“You think about how mental hitting is. I’m sure Yogi Berra has got tons of quotes about that. I do think that when you’re at the plate and you have a plan, as opposed to thinking about your mechanics, you’re going to be a more effective hitter. I think that our kids are really learning how to have an approach at the plate, how to stick to a plan and how to adjust a plan in-game. I think Coach Snider does that really well.”

Sophomore pitcher Hannah Mayo

On her approach for the last two batters…

“Nothing changes. I make it a point of focus to keep the same mindset when it comes to aggression, especially when it’s in relief. It doesn’t matter whether it’s the start of a new inning or with the bases loaded. Being in this relief role, I’ve had a lot of opportunities to get comfortable with runners on and with that high-pressure situation. I felt ready for it and welcomed this opportunity tonight with open arms.”

On her success…

“I’ve been putting in a lot of work, after hours and behind the scenes. If you have an ounce of doubt in yourself, I feel like that’s corrected in preparation. I’ve felt extremely prepared and I’m waiting on my next opportunity.”

ON DECK

Texas A&M hosts the Tennessee Lady Vols in its SEC home opener this Friday at 6:30 p.m. at Davis Diamond.