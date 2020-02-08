Aggies Fall at South Carolina

Jermaine Couisnard scored 19 points and AJ Lawson 18 as South Carolina used a big first-half run to put away Texas A&M 74-54 on Saturday.

Couisnard and Lawson combined for six of the Gamecocks' eight 3-pointers to win their fourth straight over the Aggies (11-11, 5-5 Southeastern Conference).

South Carolina (14-9, 6-4) has won six of its past eight league games after starting SEC play at 0-2. And this time, the Gamecocks did it with a first-half charge where they went from trailing by nine points to up 41-23 at the half.

Couisnard and Lawson led the surge with their outside shooting. Lawson hit a 3-pointer after South Carolina had fallen behind 9-0 the first three minutes.

Couisnard, a freshman, put the Gamecocks up for good, 19-18, with nine minutes left in the opening half.

He capped the half with a long, buzzer-beating 3-pointer that got the crowd to its feet and put South Carolina ahead by 18 points at the break.

The Gamecocks built the lead to 61-30 early in the second half, although the Aggies never got closer than 22 points the rest of the way.

It was a strong bounce back for the Gamecocks, who had come off a disappointing loss to on the road last time out to Ole Miss, tied for 11th in the league.

Couisnard was again front and center with 12 points in the half including the buzzer-beating 3-pointer that was reminiscent of his game winner in a 71-68 victory over Kentucky last month.

Texas A&M missed 10 of its last 11 shots of the half to fall into the large hole it could not climb out of.

Quenton Jackson had 16 points to lead the Aggies.

Texas A&M Men's Basketball Postgame Notes

South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 54

Colonial Life Arena (Columbia, South Carolina)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M fell to South Carolina, 74-54, Saturday at Colonial Life Arena to move to 11-11 (5-5 SEC) on the season.

The Aggies are now 4-7 all-time against the Gamecocks.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies posted a season-high 33 points off of the bench.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell, Emanuel Miller, Andre Gordon, and Josh Nebo for the 12th time this season (6-6).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Quenton Jackson paced the Aggies in scoring with 16 points, all of them came in the second half, matching his season high. It is the second game this season he has led the Maroon & White in scoring.

Wendell Mitchell finished with 12 points and has scored in double figures in the last four games.

Jonathan Aku set a new season high in blocks with three.

Jay Jay connected on a season-high six free throws (6-6).

Yavuz Gultekin scored eight points on 3-4 shooting, matching his season high.

Buzz Williams is 11-11 in his first season at Texas A&M and 264-166 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena for a 7:30 p.m. matchup Wednesday against Florida.