Aggies Fall in Frisco College Baseball Classic Finale

The No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies lost to the No. 17 Oklahoma State Cowboys, 8-5, Sunday afternoon at Dr Pepper Ballpark in the final game at the Frisco College Baseball Classic.

The Aggies and the Cowboys went back-and-forth until the ninth, when OSU took the sole lead. The Cowboys plated one in the first, and the Aggies retaliated with a four-run second. The Cowboys tied it up with three of their own in the third and took the lead in the fifth, plating one. The Aggies knotted it back up in the seventh on a two-out pinch-hit RBI single by Austin Bost. The remained tied until the ninth when the Cowboys plated three more runs.

Offensively, Will Frizzell and Mikey Hoehner paced the Aggies. Frizzell was 2-for-3 with one run and one walk. Hoehner went 2-for-4 with one run and one RBI, while Bost added a RBI single, marking his first hit as an Aggie.

Chandler Jozwiak was called for the start. Jozwiak threw 4.1 innings, yielding five runs, one earned, on nine hits, while fanning one and walking one. Chris Weber tossed a stellar 2.2 innings giving up two hits and one walk, while striking out five. Bryce Miller (0-2) was saddled with the loss, after giving up the go ahead run in the top of the ninth. The staff stranded 12 of OSU’s runners.

Asa Lacy was the Aggies’ lone member of the All-Tournament Team. He struck out 11 in 6.0 scoreless innings on Friday.

The Aggies drop 10-3, while the Cowboys improve to 8-4.

TOP PLAYERS

Will Frizzell – 2-for-3, 1 run, 1 BB

Mikey Hoehner – 2-for-4, 1 run, 1 RBI

Chris Weber – 2.2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 1 BB, 5 K

SCORING SUMMARY

T1 | Hueston Morrill lead off with a lined double down the leftfield line and advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Caeden Trenkle. Morrill came in to score on a bloop double to center by Kaden Polcovich. OSU 1, A&M 0.

B2 | Frizzell got things started after slapping a leadoff single to leftfield. Back-to-back one out walks by Zach DeLoach and Ray Alejo loaded the bags with Ags. Hoehner dropped a single down the rightfield line, scoring Frizzell from third. DeLoach came in to score on a wild pitch. A&M 4, OSU 1.

T3 | Trenkle reached first on a fielder’s choice and advanced to third on a single to centerfield by Polcovich. Carson McCusker doubled over the head of the rightfielder, plating one. Alex Garcia was intentionally walk to load the bases, and with two outs, Brock Mathis scored two on a single to leftfield. A&M 4, OSU 4.

T5 | McCusker led off and reached first on a hit-by-pitch. Garcia lined a single into the right-center gap, advancing McCusker to third. With two outs, Cade Cabbiness plated one and reached on an error by the pitcher. OSU 5, A&M 4.

B7 | Trevor Werner drew a leadoff walk and advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt by Bryce Blaum. Austin Bost came in to pinch hit with two outs and lined a single up the middle, scoring Werner. A&M 5, OSU 5.

T9 | Polcovich drew a led off walk and came in to score on a McCusker double to the left-center wall. Garcia singled down the rightfield line, plating one more. With two outs, Cabbiness singled up the middle and Spiegel singled down the leftfield line, to load the bases. Garcia scored from third on a wild pitch. OSU 8, A&M 5.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders For some midweek action Tuesday with first pitch at 6:32 p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

Opening Statements…

“On our side it was certainly a hard fought game. I felt like our guys gave a great effort tonight, and Chandler Jozwiak battled his tail off and got us into the fifth. Alex Magers got us off and then Chris Weber was certainly outstanding. He gave us a chance to come back and tie the game. We just weren’t able to get over the hump and we leave Bryce Miller in there for the ninth. We give up a leadoff walk, 0-1 double, 1-2 single and just like that we weren’t able to answer back with the three runs that we gave up. I was proud of the way we responded after yesterday’s performance all the way around. I’m very disappointed collectively in our weekend, but we certainly got a lot to grow from. It was something we needed as a team, as far as identifiers for strength and weaknesses moving forward. We have a five-game week next week and it will certainly be better for this weekend. I am very appreciative of being here.”