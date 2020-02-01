Aggies Fall to Georgia, 63-48

Anthony Edwards recorded a double-double with 29 points and a career-high 15 rebounds to lead Georgia past Texas A&M 63-48 on Saturday,

The Bulldogs snapped a four-game losing streak.

Edwards had eight points in a 15-6 run to open the second half, giving Georgia (12-9, 2-6 Southeastern Conference) its first double-digit lead. He added a breakaway power jam with less than three minutes remaining, stretching the lead to 59-42.

Wendell Mitchell led Texas A&M (10-10, 4-4) with 13 points. The Aggies' streak of three straight SEC road wins was snapped.

It was Edwards' second career double-double - and his second in as many games. He had 23 points and 10 rebounds in Georgia's 72-69 loss at Missouri on Tuesday night.

A drive to the basket by Edwards gave Georgia a 22-21 lead, and Sahvir Wheeler's layup before time expired pushed the advantage to three points at 24-21.

Edwards sank two 3-pointers and added a reverse layup as the Bulldogs opened the second half with a 15-6 run, stretching their lead to 39-27.

Texas A&M coach Buzz Williams called two timeouts in less than 90 seconds in attempts to slow Georgia's momentum.

Texas A&M's Quenton Jackson fouled out with 10:06 remaining in the game, only seven seconds after collecting his fourth foul. Jackson had seven points.

Texas A&M Men's Basketball Postgame Notes

Georgia 63, Texas A&M 48

Stegeman Coliseum (Athens, Georgia)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M fell to Georgia, 63-48, Saturday afternoon to move to 10-10 (4-4 SEC) on the year.

The Aggies are now 4-5 all-time against the Bulldogs.

TEAM NOTES

The Aggies forced 20 turnovers, which matched their season high previously set against ULM on Nov. 11.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Emanuel Miller, Wendell Mitchell, Andre Gordon, and Josh Nebo for the 10th time this season (5-5).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Wendell Mitchell led the team in scoring for the second-consecutive game with 13 points. Mitchell recorded a team-high three steals.

Andre Gordon scored in double figures (10) for fifth time in conference play. Gordon is second on the team in scoring in SEC action at 11.0 points per game.

Savion Flagg led the Aggies in rebounds with seven. It marked the fifth time this season and 23rd time in his career he has paced Texas A&M on the glass.

Flagg also led the team with four assists for the eighth-straight game.

Buzz Williams is 10-10 in his first season at Texas A&M and 263-165 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena for an 8 p.m. matchup Tuesday against Missouri.