Aggies Finalize 2020 Baseball Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies announced their final five SEC series of the 2020 baseball campaign Monday to complete a grueling slate.

The announced pack of games includes home series against Alabama (Apr. 17-19), LSU (May 1-3) and Tennessee (May 8-10) and road series against Mississippi State (Apr. 24-26) and Missouri (May 14-16).

Now finalized, the 2020 schedule includes 31 games against teams that played in the 2019 NCAA Baseball Championship, including nine games against College World Series opponents. The slate features 33 games at Blue Bell Park.

The Aggies have won nine of their last 10 games against Alabama, including a series sweep the last time the Crimson Tide visited Blue Bell Park in 2018.

LSU-A&M has become one of the most anticipated series in the SEC in recent years. A rubber match decided the series in six of the last seven seasons, including wins by the Maroon & White in at Blue Bell Park in 2016 and ’18.

Tennessee makes just their second visit to Aggieland. Texas A&M won two of three against the Volunteers in their 2017 visit.

This late April visit to Mississippi State represents the Aggies’ first visit to the fully renovated Dudy Noble Field. The Maroon & White have series wins in their last three visits to Starkville, including a three-game sweep in 2016.

The 2020 regular-season will close out with a trip to Missouri. The Aggies’ last visit to Columbia treated them kindly, sweeping the Tigers by a combined tally of 25-4.

All SEC series are subject to a shift to a Thursday-Saturday series as warranted for facilitating television broadcasts. All game times are subject to change.

Texas A&M finished the 2019 campaign with a 39-23-1 mark, making their 35th NCAA Championship appearance overall and their 13th in a row. The Aggies return 22 letterwinners and six starting position players for the 2020 season.

2020 TEXAS A&M BASEBALL SCHEDULE

as of October 14, 2019

2/14 MIAMI (OHIO) 6:32 p.m.

2/15 MIAMI (OHIO) 2:02 p.m.

2/16 MIAMI (OHIO) 12:02 p.m.

2/18 STEPHEN F. AUSTIN 6:32 p.m.

2/19 PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 6:32 p.m.

2/21 ARMY WEST POINT 6:32 p.m.

2/22 ARMY WEST POINT 2:02 p.m.

2/23 ARMY WEST POINT 1:02 p.m.

2/25 HOUSTON BAPTIST 6:32 p.m.

2/26 INCARNATE WORD 6:32 p.m.

2/28-3/1

FRISCO CLASSIC

2/28 vs. Illinois 7 p.m.

2/29 vs. UCLA 6 pm.

3/1 vs. Oklahoma State 3 p.m.

3/3 TEXAS A&M-CORPUS CHRISTI 6:32 p.m.

3/4 ABILENE CHRISTIAN 6:32 p.m.

3/6 at Cal State Fullerton 9 p.m.

3/7 at Cal State Fullerton 8 p.m.

3/8 at Cal State Fullerton 3 p.m.

3/10 at Rice 6:30 p.m.

3/13 at Auburn *tba

3/14 at Auburn *tba

3/15 at Auburn *tba

3/17 HOUSTON 6:32 p.m.

3/20 OLE MISS* 6:32 p.m.

3/21 OLE MISS* 2:02 p.m.

3/22 OLE MISS* 1:02 p.m.

3/24 LAMAR 6:32 p.m.

3/27 at Florida* tba

3/28 at Florida* tba

3/29 at Florida* tba

3/31 TEXAS 6:32 p.m.

4/3 GEORGIA* 6:32 p.m.

4/4 GEORGIA* 2:02 p.m.

4/5 GEORGIA* 1:02 p.m.

4/7 DALLAS BAPTIST 6:32 p.m.

4/10 at Arkansas* tba

4/11 at Arkansas* tba

4/12 at Arkansas* tba

4/14 TEXAS STATE 6:32 p.m.

4/17 ALABAMA* 6:32 p.m.

4/18 ALABAMA* 2:02 p.m.

4/19 ALABAMA* 1:02 p.m.

4/21 at Sam Houston State 6:30 p.m.

4/24 at Mississippi State* tba

4/25 at Mississippi State* tba

4/26 at Mississippi State* tba

4/28 UT ARLINGTON 6:32 p.m.

5/1 LSU* 6:32 p.m.

5/2 LSU* 2:02 p.m.

5/3 LSU* 1:02 p.m.

5/8 TENNESSEE* 6:32 p.m.

5/9 TENNESSEE* 2:02 p.m.

5/10 TENNESSEE* 1:02 p.m.

5/14 at Missouri* tba

5/15 at Missouri* tba

5/16 at Missouri* tba

5/19-24

SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

5/29-6/1

NCAA Regional

6/5-8

NCAA Super Regional

6/13-23

College World Series (Omaha, Neb.)

* - SEC Games

