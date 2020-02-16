Aggies Finish Miami Sweep with 6-2 Win

Three home runs propelled the No. 21 Texas A&M Aggies past the Miami RedHawks, 6-2, Sunday afternoon on Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park.

The Maroon & White continued their opening weekend dominance with the sweep of the RedHawks, marking their fifth straight lid-lifting brooming. The Aggies improved their opening weekend record to 36-1 since 2009.

Texas A&M drew first blood, sending two shots over the fence in the first to take a 3-0 lead. Ol’ Sarge’s charges never gave up the advantage after that. The Aggies gave up lone runs in the fourth and seventh, but retaliated with a two-run sixth and one-run seventh.

Offensively, Zach DeLoach led the Aggies going 2-for-3 with one run, one home run, one walk and one RBI. Trevor Werner added two hits, while Hunter Coleman and Logan Sartori added one bomb apiece.

DeLoach had himself a weekend, going 7-for-9 with seven runs, one double, two home runs, five RBI and four walks.

Chandler Jozwiak (1-0) earned the win, working six frames giving up one unearned run and one walk, while fanning seven. Chris Weber and Bryce Miller worked in relief for the Aggies. Weber pitched one inning, giving up one run on one hit, while Miller threw two innings, allowing one walk, while striking out one.

TOP PLAYERS

Zach DeLoach – 2-for-3, 1 runs, 1 HR, 1 BB, 1 RBI

Chandler Jozwiak – 6.0 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K

SCORING SUMMARY

B1 | Logan Sartori sent a one-out solo shot off the scoreboard in leftfield. Will Frizzell was struck by a pitch and scored on Hunter Coleman’s bomb over the left-center wall. A&M 3, Miami 0.

T4 | Will Vogelgesang reached first on a hit by pitch and advance to third on a throwing error by Jozwiak on a failed pickoff attempt. Stephen Krause plated Vogelgesang on a sacrifice bunt. A&M 3, Miami 1.

B6 | Ray Alejo and Mikey Hoehner were hit by pitches to start things for the Aggies. Alejo came in to score and Hoehner advance to third on a double steal and a throwing error that sailed into the outfield. Hoehner was plated on a Blaum sacrifice fly to leftfield. A&M 5, Miami 1.

T7 | Krause hit a leadoff double down the leftfield line and advanced to third on Kyle Winkler’s sacrifice bunt. Tyler Wardell plated Krause on a deep sacrifice fly to centerfield. A&M 5, Miami 2.

B7 | Zach DeLoach ripped a 1-1 pitch for a dinger into the visiting team’s bullpen down the rightfield line. A&M 6, Miami 2.

UP NEXT

The Aggies host the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks for some midweek action Tuesday, with first pitch at 6:32p.m.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach Rob Childress

On the surge of home runs hit this series…

“I attribute it to our coaching staff, those guys have done a great job preparing our hitters. Coach Seely, Coach Caillet, Coach Pennington have done an amazing job. These guys (players) are playing with a lot of confidence.”

On Chandler Jozwiak’s performance…

“The first two innings he couldn’t have been any better. His slider and changeup were outstanding. He kind of lost it there in the third, but got it back together. He got us off the field and got us through six. Chandler is so competitive and so prepared. I couldn’t be more proud of his performance.”

Junior pitcher Chandler Jozwiak

On his ability to push through rough patches…

“That’s been a big problem for me. When I do get into a little slump, I don’t capitalize on it. I don’t limit the damage. I kind of let it get to me. I’ve really been working on that with Coach Childress. Just keep believing myself, keep throwing strikes, and it’s gonna come through for me.”

Sophomore infielder Logan Sartori

On how he has gotten off to a good start…

“We’ve been grinding there since June. It’s just a lot of preparation, and being sold out to a plan that our coaches preach. We just go out there and play our game once it’s game time.”

Junior outfielder Zach DeLoach

On what he saw from his team…

“We’re grinders. We’re competitive. The one word I would say describes us is ‘competitive’. We grinded out a lot of at-bats today and throughout the weekend. Being able to manufacture runs without even putting the ball in play is a huge plus to see. From our base running, our defense, and our pitching. Everything was hitting on all cylinders today.”