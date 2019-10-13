Aggies Grind Out 1-0 Win at Auburn

The No. 17 Texas A&M Aggies got a 70th-minute goal from Jenna Byers to claim a 1-0 victory against the Auburn Tigers Sunday evening at AU Soccer Complex.

After having two corner kick headers cleared off the goal line by Auburn defenders, the third time was the charm for the Maroon & White. With 20 minutes remaining in regulation. Jimena Lopez offered up the corner kick for her nation-leading 12th assist of the season. Byers headed home the goal, the first of her career.

For the match, the Texas A&M held firm margins in shots (15-7), shots-on-goal (7-3) and corner kicks (8-2).

An Aggie backline rotation of Briana Alston, Cienna Arrieta, Byers, Katie Smith and Callyn Walton came up huge, holding Auburn’s high octane offense to just three shots-on-goal as Texas A&M registered its 10th shutout of the season.

Shantel Hutton continued her dominance in the metalwork, making three saves for her eighth shutout of the season.

The Aggies improved to 10-2-3 overall and 4-1-1 in SEC play. Texas A&M secured its 27th consecutive winning season – the fourth-longest active string in the nation.

Auburn dropped to 6-6-2 overall and 3-3-0 in league play.

GOAL SUMMARY

70’ – Jimena Lopez served a corner kick to the near post from the right side. Jenna Byers sent it goalward with her head and deflecting it off an Auburn defender into goal for the ice breaker. A&M 1, AU 0.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Ellis Field Friday evening for a 7:30 p.m. contest against the No. 13 Arkansas Razorbacks.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Comments from head coach G Guerrieri may be found on Twitter.com/@AggieSoccer, the official twitter feed of Texas A&M Soccer.