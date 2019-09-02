Aggies, Hocker confident against Clemson: 'There will be an upset'

A&M offensive lineman Jared Hocker didn't mince words when asked about playing Clemson on Saturday: "I'm pretty confident in our ability and our team's ability. There will be an upset."

Obviously A&M will have a tough task ahead of them as they prepare for the defending national champs.

Vegas opened up with the Aggies as 19 point underdogs.

After Clemson's 52-14 blowout win over Gerogia Tech to open the season, the Tigers have won 16 games in a row, including their 26-24 victory in College Station last year.

A&M is hungry for revenge, and the prominence of the opponent does not seem to phase them. Wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon shares his teammate Jared Hocker's confidence as they prepare for Clemson.

"For sure. I have never thought about losing a game this season, and I can honestly say that's the first time I ever did think that before. There's been so much work put in and details, I don't put us past anybody. We saw last year how we let certain games slip. Those were great teams we were playing, kudos to them, but we're not coming out with a loss in a game," said Ausbon.

Head coach Jimbo Fisher chimed in, "Anytime you line up to play, you expect to be successful, but you understand it's a tall task. We need to play well to have that success. That's what we have to do. We have to practice well and prepare well to be able to do those things. I'm glad they're confident."

Saturday will be the sixth time the Aggies and Tigers have met. A&M leads the all-time series 3-2.