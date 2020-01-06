Aggies Host Ole Miss in SEC Home Opener

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team returns to Reed Arena for its home Southeastern Conference opener against Ole Miss Tuesday night at 8 p.m.

The game can be seen on SEC Network with Dave Neal and Daymeon Fishback on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs, and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies (6-6, 0-1 SEC) dropped the conference opener Saturday at Arkansas, 69-59. Andre Gordon led the Aggies with 15 points on 7-12 shooting and dished out a season-high three assists. Josh Nebo grabbed 13 rebounds and scored 10 points, recording a double-double for the third time in the last four games. Wendell Mitchell put up 13 points and was a perfect 6-6 from the free-throw line.

Ole Miss enters the game following a 74-54 loss at No. 23 Wichita State Saturday. The Rebel offense enters conference play led by Breein Tyree at 16.5 points per game alongside Blake Hinson, who is second on the team with 11.8 points.

Tuesday’s contest is the 10th all-time meeting between the Aggies and Rebels with Texas A&M leading the series, 6-3. Texas A&M is 4-0 against Ole Miss inside Reed Arena.

Tickets for the game are available for as low as $5. To purchase tickets, please visit www.12thMan.com/mbbtickets.