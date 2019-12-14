Aggies Host Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sunday

The Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team returns to Reed Arena for the first time this month as it plays host to Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Sunday at 5 p.m.

The game can be seen on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices.

Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM with Andrew Monaco and John Thornton calling the action.

The Aggies (3-5) look to bounce back after a 60-50 loss to Texas on Dec. 8 at the Lone Star Showdown inside Dickies Arena. Josh Nebo led Texas A&M in scoring with 16 points as Emanuel Miller posted season highs in rebounds (14) and points (8).

Texas A&M-Corpus Christi enters the matchup with a 4-5 record after a 81-53 win over St. Mary’s University on Dec. 7. The 81 points marked a new season high for the Islanders as they were led by Myles Smith, who scored 20 points while tallying eight rebounds and seven assists.

Sunday’s game is the seventh all-time meeting between the Aggies and Islanders with Texas A&M leading the series, 5-1. The two teams last met in 2016 with the Aggies defeating the Islanders, 86-69.

Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s basketball tickets are valid for both games on Sunday. Visit the ticket window at Reed Arena on game day with your purchased ticket to receive admission for the non-purchased game.

Fans are encouraged to bring new, unopened and unwrapped toys to Reed Arena for the game as the Texas A&M Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and Guaranty Bank & Trust are holding a toy drive benefiting local kids. Toys and gifts for children of all ages, infant through teen, will be accepted. For a complete guide to accepted donations visit www.12thman.com/toydrive.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.