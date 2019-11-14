Aggies Host Texas in NCAA Tournament

First kick is slated for 6:30 p.m.

Due to the men's basketball game Friday evening there will be a parking charge at surrounding lots.

The match streams on SEC Network+ with David Ellis (play-by-play) and Jeff Given (color analyst) on the call. The match may be heard on 97.3 FM KAGC in the Brazos Valley. Fans can listen to every match worldwide, on RadioAggieland.com, the Radio Aggieland app and 12thMan.com/live.

The Aggies earned an at-large bid with their 13-4-3 overall mark. The Maroon & White finished third in the SEC with a 7-2-1 league ledger and exited the SEC Tournament in the quarterfinal round.

Texas A&M owns a 13-game NCAA unbeaten streak at Ellis Field, with the last postseason home loss coming in 2007. Last season, they bested North Texas in the opening round at Ellis Field, 1-0, before heading to Knoxville for the second and third rounds.

The Longhorns meander into College Station with an 11-7-1 mark, including a 5-2-0 record in road matches. Texas finished 6-3-0 in the Big 12 Conference and were eliminated in the quarterfinal of the league tournament on PKs against TCU.

The Aggies are 20-5-2 all-time against the Longhorns. Texas A&M won the most recent contest, registering a 3-0 triumph on October 28, 2011 in Austin, marking the Aggies’ last Big 12 Conference regular-season match as the Maroon & White headed off to the greener pastures of the SEC. The teams have met once before in NCAA Tournament action with the Longhorns scoring a 3-2 second-round victory over Texas A&M in 2007, the Aggies’ last home loss in the tournament

The Maroon & White has advanced to the second round of the NCAA Championship in each of the last 21 seasons. It marks the third-longest active streak behind only North Carolina (37) and Virginia (25). Texas A&M has gone 19-0-2 in the first round during the span, advancing on penalty kicks in 2003 (vs. SMU) and 2010 (vs. North Dakota State).

The Aggies are one of four teams to play in each tournament since 1995. The other schools to make it to every tournament since 1995 are North Carolina (1982-2019), Virginia (1994-2019) and Penn State (1995-2019). A&M is 37-22-7 (.614) all-time in the NCAA Championship. Aggie head coach G Guerrieri and North Carolina's Anson Dorrance are the only two coaches to appear in every NCAA Championship since 1995.

The winner of the match faces the winner of the Cal State Fullerton-Southern Cal match in a second round contest. If No. 2-seed USC wins, they would host second and third round action in Los Angeles. If Cal State Fullerton is victorious, there are numerous possibilities for the second and third round matches that could include No. 3-seed Oklahoma State, South Dakota State, Santa Clara and California.