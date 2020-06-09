Aggies Ink All-ACC Transfer Darius Clark

Texas A&M Track & Field solidified its men’s team with the addition of All-ACC and NJCAA National Champion Darius Clark, head coach Pat Henry announced Tuesday. Clark spent the 2020 season at Florida State.

“Darius is a near 8-meter long jump and I like the way he presents himself,” stated Henry. “I think he will be the kind of guy that can contribute to the program right away.”

In just one season with the Seminoles, Clark placed top-5 in two of the three meets entered while competing in long jump. The Blue Springs, Missouri, native opened with his season-best mark at 7.64m/25-0.75. Clark earned Second Team All-ACC honors while finishing fourth at the ACC Indoor Championships with a jump of 7.60m/24-11.25.

As an underclassman, Clark was a JUCO standout at Coffeyville Community College in Kansas. As a Red Raven, he earned three All-America honors, including a national title in the long jump at the 2018 NJCAA Outdoor Championships.

Clark holds the world’s highest standing box jump on any surface at 66 inches and has a running box jump of 78 inches, the second highest on any surface. Many of his jumping feats have gone viral via his Instagram account, @dac_on_track.

Darius Clark (Jumps) – Blue Springs, Missouri (Blue Springs HS/Coffeyville CC/Florida State)

Personal Bests

Long Jump – 7.80m/25-7.25

Triple Jump – 14.95m/49-0.75

2020 (Florida State): Indoor – Placed top-5 in two of the three meets entered in long jump…Opened the season with a fourth place finish jump of 7.64m/25-0.75 at the Clemson Bob Pollock Invitational…Earned Second Team All-ACC honors finishing fourth at the ACC Indoor Championships with a mark of 7.60m/24-11.25. Outdoor – Season cancelled due to COVID-19 pandemic.

2019 (Coffeyville CC): Indoor – Opened the season finishing fifth in the long jump at the Arkansas Invitational with a mark of 7.06m/23-2…Won the Rumble in the Jungle Invitational long jump at 7.07m/23-2.5, also clocked a personal best 60m dash time of 7.17…Recorded an indoor season best long jump mark of 7.69m/25-2.75 to finish second at the NJCAA Region VI Championships…Earned First Team NJCAA All-America honors placing seventh in long jump (7.26m/23-10) at the NJCAA Indoor Championships. Outdoor – Placed top-5 in long jump in six of the seven meets entered…Finished second with a mark of 7.47m/24-6.25 at the Oral Roberts Invitational…Recorded a mark of 7.72m/25-4 to finish third at the SBU Invite…Won the PSU/Wendy’s Tune-Up long jump with a mark of 7.40m/24-3.5…Jumped an outdoor season best mark of 7.74m/25-4.75 to earn First Team NJCAA All-America honors in a fourth place effort at the NJCAA Outdoor Championships.

2018 (Coffeyville CC): Indoor – Competed in three events at the NJCAA Region VI Championships, placed third in long jump (7.24m/23-9), eighth in high jump (1.92m/6-3.5) and 10th in triple jump (12.47m/40-11)…Placed ninth in the long jump (7.01m/23-0) at the NJCAA Indoor Championships. Outdoor – Opened his season winning the Butch Reynolds Invite long jump with a mark of 7.23m/23-8.75…Improved his long jump the following week finishing second at the Southwestern College Invitational (7.35m/24-1.5)…Had a breakout performance at the Kansas Relays winning the long jump at 7.60m/24-11.25 and placing second in triple jump with a personal best mark of 14.95m/49-0.75…Won the Bill Williams/Bob Laptad Invitational long jump at 7.54m/24-9…Was the 2018 NJCAA long jump national champion with a mark of 7.80m/25-7.25, also placed ninth at 14.87m/48-9.5.

Personal: Son of Debbie Clark…A 2017 graduate of Blue Springs High School in Blue Springs, Missouri…Unofficially credited with holding world box jump record at 66 inches…Majoring in sport management.

