Aggies Knock Off Alabama, 74-68

Quenton Jackson scored a season-high 20 points and made four straight free throws over the final 18 seconds to lift Texas A&M to a 74-68, come-from-behind victory over Alabama on Wednesday night.

Jackson also made a key 3-pointer in the final minute to help the Aggies (13-12, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) rally from a nine-point deficit early in the second half.

Kira Lewis Jr. hit a 3-pointer with 10 seconds left to keep the Crimson Tide (14-12, 6-7) alive, down 70-68. Jackson went back to the foul line for a second pair of foul shots, then Jaden Shackelford drew a foul on a 3-point attempt with 3.8 seconds left.

Shackelford, who had a big night with 24 points and six 3-pointers, missed all three to end the Tide's hopes.

Making just his sixth start, Jackson capped a late 12-0 run with a 3-pointer over Kira Lewis Jr. with the shot clock winding down. That was good for a 68-62 lead in the final minute.

He made 13 of 14 free throws. Wendell Mitchell added 18 points and scored the first seven of the game before fouling out on Shackelford's 3 attempt. Savion Flagg scored 12 points for the Aggies.

Shackelford has made 18 3-pointers and scored 78 points in the past three games. Lewis Jr. had 16 points for Alabama, including 13 after halftime. John Petty Jr. scored 11.

The Tide had its chances in the final minute.

Alabama had missed four straight 3-pointers down the stretch before Alex Reese renewed hope by making one with 41 seconds left.

The Tide got the ball back when Flagg was called for a foul on the inbounds play but Lewis missed a potential tying 3.

Alabama got another chance to even it up after Emanuel Miller missed two free throws with 30 seconds left. But Shackelford missed a 3 after a pump fake from the right corner and Jackson effectively iced it at the line.

Alabama spotted the Aggies the first eight points but hit four straight 3-pointers for a 12-0 run and took a 34-28 lead into halftime. Shackelford's 3-pointer after the break pushed the lead to nine.

Texas A&M Men's Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 74, Alabama 68

Coleman Coliseum (Tuscaloosa, Alabama)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M defeated Alabama, 74-68, Wednesday at Coleman Coliseum to move to 13-12 (7-6 SEC) on the season.

Texas A&M has won the last four regular season contests against the Crimson Tide, including the last two in Tuscaloosa.

TEAM NOTES

With the Aggies trailing 62-58 with 3:57 remaining, a Josh Nebo and-one propelled a Texas A&M 12-0 run that gave the Maroon & White the late lead for good.

Texas A&M connected on 11 of its 24 three-point attempts for a season-best 45.8% from beyond the arc. The 11 makes are the second highest total this season (14 vs. LSU 1/15/20).

The Aggies had four players score in double figures for the second consecutive game.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Quenton Jackson, Emanuel Miller, Wendell Mitchell and Josh Nebo for the first time this season (1-0).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Quenton Jackson scored 20 points to lead the Aggies, his first game this season with at least 20. In the last eight games, Jackson has scored in double figures six times and is averaging 12.3 points in those games, which ranks second on the team.

Wendell Mitchell tallied 18 points for his 11th game in double figures. In six of the last seven games, Mitchell has scored 12 or more points. The Rockdale, Texas, native scored 13 of his points in the first half on 5-8 shooting and was 3-5 from three.

Josh Nebo tallied 14 points and hauled in a team-high eight rebounds.

Savion Flagg recording his 12th game with 10 or more points as the junior recorded 12.

Buzz Williams is 13-12 in his first season at Texas A&M and 266-167 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies begin a two-game homestand at Reed Arena with a 2:30 p.m. matchup against Mississippi State.