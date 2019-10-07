Aggies Move to Second at Maridoe Intercollegiate

The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team moved up two spots on the team leaderboard on Monday and head into the final round tied for second place at the University of North Texas’ Maridoe Intercollegiate at the Maridoe Golf Club.

The Aggies begin third round play at 8 a.m. on Tuesday and are grouped with No. 8 Washington and San Francisco.

Stiff winds from the north lowered temperatures and raised scores on day two of the Maridoe Intercollegiate as just three teams were able to card a sub-300 round on Monday. The Aggies were 14-over with a round of 302, which was the Aggies’ first round over 300 this season but also one of the better rounds of the day.

Defending Mariboe individual champion Walker Lee and senior Brandon Smith continue to lead the way for the Aggies. Lee and Smith both fired 1-over 73s for the second straight day and go into Tuesday’s final round in a tie for fourth place. The Aggie duo were four strokes behind leader Noah Goodwin of SMU (2-under).

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“The guys fought pretty hard today. The conditions were extremely tough and played a big role in today’s scores up and down the leaderboard. What I want to see in the final round is for us to handle the speed and slope of the greens and take care of the golf ball. We need to avoid the three-putts and penalty strokes. We’ve had a couple of guys playing really solid golf, but we need all five to be successful. On a course like this anything can happen so we’re going to try to put up a good score and see if we can make up some ground.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

Pl.

Player (Class)

R1

R2

Total (To Par)

T4

Walker Lee (Jr.)

73

+73

146 (+2)

T4

Brandon Smith (Sr.)

73

+73

146 (+2)

T26

Jimmy Lee (Fr.)

75

+77

152 (+8)

T41

Dan Erickson (Sr.)

77

+79

156 (+12)

T62

Josh Gliege (Sr.)

77

86

163 (+19)

T26

(Ind.) William Paysse (rFr.)

73

79

152 (+8)

+ Second round scorers

In the Standings:

Defending champion SMU leads the way at 15-over and holds a nine-stroke lead over a trio of second-place teams – Texas A&M, North Texas and Arkansas State – at 24-over. Trailing the top four teams were San Francisco (+28),Washington (+28), New Mexico (+30), UTEP (+31), Little Rock (+33), Nebraska (+34), Louisiana (+36) and UTSA (+46).

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com, and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.