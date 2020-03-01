Aggies Named to 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic Field

The Texas A&M Aggies were named to the six-team field for the 2021 Shriners Hospitals for Children College Classic, the Houston Astros announced Sunday morning.

The field for the 2021 Classic includes six Lone Star State programs. In addition to Texas A&M, the 21st annual tournament features Rice, Sam Houston State, TCU, Texas State and Texas Tech. The nine games will be played at Minute Maid Park, home of the Astros, from March 5-7, 2021.

The trip in 2021 will mark the Aggies’ 11th year playing in the tournament. Texas A&M owns an 18-12 in their 10 previous trips to the Shriners Classic. The Aggies’ best showings at the tournament came in 2015 and 2019 when they posted 3-0 marks. In 2015, they toppled Nebraska, Houston and Baylor during their SEC-record 24-0 start. In 2019, when the tournament was also an all-Texas affair, the Maroon & White bested Baylor, TCU and Houston.

This season the Aggies are participating in another premier Texas collegiate tournament, the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Dr Pepper Ballpark, for the second time.