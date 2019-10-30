Aggies No. 6 in AP preseason Top 25

Oregon is No. 1 for the first time in school history while Tennessee's streak of 42 straight appearances in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 is over.

The Ducks, led by sensational guard Sabrina Ionescu, garnered 25 of the 28 first-place votes from the national media panel to earn the top ranking in the poll released Wednesday. With many players back from last season's team that reached the Final Four, expectations are high for coach Kelly Graves and his team.

No. 2 Baylor, the defending national champion, received the other three first-place votes. Stanford, Maryland and UConn round out the top five. The Huskies have been in the top five for 239 consecutive weeks, since January 2007.

Texas A&M is No. 6 and Oregon State, South Carolina, Louisville and Mississippi State complete the top 10.

Tennessee had been in every preseason Top 25 since 1977, the second year of the poll. The Lady Vols, who saw their remarkable run of 565 weeks ranked in the poll end in 2016, fell out of the rankings Jan. 14 last season and didn't return to the Top 25. They changed coaches in the spring, bringing back former star Kellie Harper to coach the team.

