Aggies Open 2019-20 Season Against Northwestern State

Aggie Basketball Game #1:

Northwestern State (0-0) at Texas A&M (0-0)

Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019 • 7:00 p.m. (CT)

Reed Arena • College Station, Texas

TELEVISION: SEC Network +

Will Johnson, Play-by-Play

Tap Bentz, Commentary

RADIO: Aggie Radio Network/1620 AM (Bryan-College Station)

Andrew Monaco, Play-by-Play

John Thornton, Commentary

SATELLITE RADIO: Internet: 976

LIVE AUDIO/STATS: 12thman.com/live

COLLEGE STATION, Texas —The Buzz Williams era officially begins Wednesday night as the Texas A&M Men’s Basketball team welcomes Northwestern State to Reed Arena for a 7 p.m. tip.

The game can be seen on SEC Network + with Will Johnson and Tap Bentz on the call. Authenticated subscribers can access both games through WatchESPN and the ESPN app on their computers, mobile phones, tablets, smart TVs and other connected devices. Additionally, the game can be heard on the Aggie Radio Network or locally on WTAW 1620 AM.

Wednesday’s contest marks the 11th time the two teams have squared off with Texas A&M holding an 8-2 advantage. The Aggies and Demons met last season as Texas A&M won, 80-59, on December 3. Wendell Mitchell led the Aggies offensively with 18 points as Christian Mekowulu and TJ Starks added 14 and 12, respectively.

Texas A&M Quick Hits

• Buzz Williams enters his first season as the head coach at Texas A&M after a five-year stint at Virginia Tech where he led the Hokies to three-consecutive NCAA appearances.

• Savion Flagg was named to the SEC Coaches Preseason All-SEC Second Team.

• Texas A&M is the only SEC team to return three players who averaged at least 10.0 points per game a year ago.

• Buzz Williams squares off against Mike McConathy, who Williams served as an assistant coach for in 1999-00 at Northwestern State.

• Newcomers Quenton Jackson (16) and Emanuel Miller (14) led the Aggies in scoring in their 81-74 exhibition victory over Texas A&M-Kingsville.

• Five Aggies, Emanuel Miller, Jonathan Aku, Quenton Jackson, Andre Gordon and Yavuz Gultekin took the court in the Maroon & White for the first time against TAMUK.

For more information on Texas A&M men's basketball, follow @aggiembk on Twitter.