Aggies, Paysse Take Day 1 Leads at Sea Best

The No. 12 Texas A&M men’s golf team and redshirt freshman William Paysse head into Tuesday’s final round with the lead at the 2020 Sea Best Invitational after two rounds of action on Monday the TPC at Sawgrass – Dye’s Valley Course.

The Aggies, who are seeking their first team victory of the 2019-20 season, fired rounds of 281 and 272 to take the day one lead at 7-under, one stroke ahead of Southeastern Conference foe, Florida (6-under). Texas A&M will tee off in the final group at 8:30 a.m. CT along with Florida and North Carolina.

“I couldn’t be prouder of this team,” head coach J.T. Higgins said. “They did exactly what they needed to do to be successful. They were disciplined and patient, and they let the round come to them. They caught fire on the second 18 and were able to keep it rolling. Florida has a great team and it will be a battle tomorrow, but we’re going to do our best to come home with a trophy.”

Paysse, ranked No. 43 nationally, grabbed the individual lead after taming the rugged Dye’s Valley Course with a second-round score of 7-under 63, which was the low round of the day by two strokes. For the day Paysse was 6-under and holds a one shot lead over Reid Bedell of USC Upstate (5-under). Paysse’s sublime second round included eight birdies and just a single bogey.

“Willie truly had one of the best rounds of golf in school history when he consider that he did it on Dye’s Valley course,” Higgins said. “This is big boy golf on this course with lots of driver and lots of trouble. It was just a tremendous round of golf.”

Joining Paysse on the leaderboard top 10 was junior Walker Lee, who stands in a tie for sixth at 2-under after carding rounds of 70 and 68. Rounding out the Aggies’ scoring were senior Dan Erickson (t14th, Even, 69-71), freshman Jimmy Lee (t18th, +1, 71-70) and sophomore Sam Bennett (t25th, +2, 71-71). Playing as an individual, senior Brandon Smith was tied for 37th (+4, 72-72).

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rds. 1/2):

Pl.

Team / Player

Rd1

Rd2

Total

1

Texas A&M

281

272

553

1

William Paysse (rFr.)

71

63

134 (-6)

T6

Walker Lee (Jr.)

70

68

138 (-2)

T14

Dan Erickson (Sr.)

69

71

140 (E)

T18

Jimmy Lee (Fr.)

71

70

141 (+1)

T25

Sam Bennett (So.)

71

71

142 (+2)

T37

+Brandon Smith (Sr.)

72

72

144 (+4)

+ - Playing as an individual / does not count for team scoring

In the Standings:

Texas A&M leads the way at 7-under and were trailed by Florida (-6), No. 13 North Carolina (E), Liberty (+2), Campbell (+6), North Florida (+8), USC Upstate (+10), NC State (+10), Lipscomb (+10), Jacksonville (+20), UNLV (+20), No. 21 Arkansas (+22), East Carolina (+27) and McNeese State (+35).

Follow the Action:

Fans can follow the action at Golfstat.com and updates will be available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.