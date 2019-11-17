Aggies Recap: South Carolina

The Aggies improved their win streak to four games on Saturday night with a 30-6 win over South Carolina.

A big key in the game, the defense. The Aggies held the Gamecocks to just 45 yards rushing, and although they had only one sack and didn't force a turnover, their performance was better than the stat sheet.

"And affected the quarterback. They made throws come out early, they made balls come out early, and got hits, legal hits, after the play. That's what I thought they played very intelligently, didn't take cheap shots, didn't have bad penalties," said Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher.

"You know we were sound in our assignments and just stayed true to our gaps and you know when there were plays to be made we made those," said junior linebacker Anthony Hines.

On the offensive side, Cordarrian Richardson had himself a night. Richardson rushed for 130 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a touch down pass. Richardson's performance contributed to the Aggies 319 total rushing yards; the best they've had all season.

"Yeah, C.J. and Isaiah did a really good job. A lot of those were check plays and we were able to get the right look, whether it was a check or not. The offensive line did a good job of blocking those up. Like I say every week a full offensive effort blocking the receivers down field also so it's a big thing for them," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

But, the Aggies still struggled in the red zone.

"What's funny, we've been 11 for 11 the last two games. But then we got them at the end. We got them down there and got the one in, and pounded it in. But we'll get better at it and work at it. Because they were a good team. They were a man, long. I told you, defense, they were long in the secondary, had a good front. And they're tough down there," said Fisher.

The Aggies head to Georgia next Saturday to take on the fourth ranked Bulldogs.