Aggies Recap: UTSA

After a 45-14 win over UTSA, the Texas A&M Football team wraps up with the season with South Carolina, Georgia, and LSU.

"Got a lot of room to grow, got three weeks, a week to get better and healed and then get in the game week and play three games down the stretch," said head coach Jimbo Fisher.

The Aggies now enter their second bye week. They are bowl eligible, on a three game winning streak, and looking to keep their momentum going.

"Hopefully, we've got great confidence in what we're doing. We can see that we're getting better in a lot of areas in which we played at. And you can see the consistency and hopefully they can see it and understand why they're playing well," said Fisher.

It took some time for A&M to find their momentum against the Roadrunners. Quarterback Lowell Narcisse ran in a touchdown to make it 7-0 early in the first quarter, but it was the wake up call the Aggies needed.

"I just believe that everyone was talking on the sideline after that first touchdown and we were just like bro we need to wake up like right now. You know we're better than this, you know we can't allow this, our expectations are higher than this so everyone just bought in," defensive lineman Justin Madubuike.

"I wasn't upset because they were moving offensively we got the momentum at half time was to keep the momentum," said Fisher.

The Aggie defense went on to hold UTSA to 93 yards rushing and 231 yards of total offense.

On offense, true freshman Isiah Spiller was the catalyst. Spiller ran for 217 yards and three touchdowns.

"Isiah was able to pop a big one, and then we were able to go up, 14-7, 21-7 right before the half, so we just like to take it one play at a time and focus on what we have to do exactly that play," said quarterback Kellen Mond.

"That's huge- anytime someone has to play two fazes of the offense it's pretty hard to game plan, so with him having 200 yards in this game that was huge for us made everything easy so I would advise him to keep doing that and keep helping us out because it will helps us out a lot in these next few games coming up," said wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon.

The Aggies play their final home game November 16 against South Carolina. Kick off is at 6:30 p.m.