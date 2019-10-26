Aggies Roll, 14-6, in Exhibition Action at Sam Houston State

The Texas A&M Aggies were impressive in a 14-6 victory over the Sam Houston State Bearkats in autumn baseball exhibition action Friday night at Don Sanders Stadium.

The Aggies never trailed in the contest, taking a 3-0 lead in the top of the third as the squads played a 14-inning affair.

Texas A&M pitchers allowed just three earned runs, scattering eight hits and eight walks.

Asa Lacy got the Aggies off to a strong start on the mound, retiring six of seven batters he faced in the first two innings, including two strikeouts. Chandler Jozwiak and Joseph Menefee both followed with two innings of work as the Aggies led 6-3 after six frames.

Coach Childress closed out the game with a parade of eight relievers who each worked one inning. Six of the eight bullpen arms hung goose eggs in their frames, including Trevor Werner, Mason Ornelas, Colson Geisler, Cam Wynne, Alex Magers and Josh LaPierre.

At the plate, the Aggies pounded out 17 hits, including three doubles and three home runs. Zach DeLoach, Mason Corbett and Zane Schmidt blasted dingers.

Cam Blake batted 3-for-4 as one of four Aggies to record multiple hits. Five A&M players recorded two RBI, including DeLoach, Hunter Coleman, Austin Bost, Schmidt and Logan Britt.

DeLoach broke the scoring seal with a leadoff home run in the top of the third. The Aggies tacked on two more runs in the frame with a two-run double by Britt. DeLoach plated another run with an RBI single in the fourth as A&M built a 4-0 lead midway through the fourth.

Sam Houston State chipped away at the lead with two unearned runs in the fourth and a leadoff home run by Dee Shelton in the fifth.

The Aggies would pull away from the Bearkats, starting with RBI singles by Logan Sartori and Hunter Coleman in top of the sixth.

Both squads would put up a run in the eighth, but it would be the last time Sam Houston State would touch home until two cosmetic runs were scored in the 14th.

Texas A&M would tack on single runs in the ninth and 12th before exploding for five runs in the 14th, including a two-run double by Bost and a two-run home run by Schmidt.

The contest wrapped up fall exhibition action for the Aggies, who posted a 14-13 victory over the Rice Owls two weeks ago at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park. The Maroon & White offense averaged a run per inning in their 28 frames of fall exhibitions.

Texas A&M wraps up fall practice with the Omaha Cup Championship Series from October 30-November 1. Action starts at 3 p.m. on Wednesday and Thursday and 6 p.m. on Friday.