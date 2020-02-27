Aggies’ Saturday road exhibition match postponed

Texas A&M Soccer’s road match slated for Saturday at Baylor has been postponed. The squads are exploring possible makeup dates after spring break.

Texas A&M was victorious in their first spring match with a 5-1 victory over the Lamar Cardinals last Saturday at Ellis Field.

The Aggies return to action Sunday, March 22, when they host the Houston Baptist Huskies in a 2 p.m. contest. The Maroon & White also have Sunday home matches scheduled against TCU (March 29) and LSU (April 5).

All spring matches at Ellis Field are free for spectators.