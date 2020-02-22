Aggies Shine in 5-1 Exhibition Win vs. Lamar

The Texas A&M Aggies exploited their corner kick opportunities, scoring all five of their goals on the set piece, to beat the Lamar Cardinals, 5-1, in an exhibition match Saturday afternoon on Ellis Field.

The Aggies’ stellar play belied the infancy of their spring practice calendar. The Maroon & White held distinct advantages in shots (20-4), shots-on-goal 16-2 and corner kicks (13-1).

Daria Britton scored two goals, both headers on corner kicks, to lead the attack. Jimena Lopez added a goal and two assists. The other goals were tallied by Tera Ziemer and Addie McCain and Macie Kolb tacked on three assists.

The Maroon & White took the early lead with Britton heading home a corner kick from Lopez in the 11th minute. Lamar needed less than two minutes to tie the match, scoring on a long distance sortie from near the center circle. The Aggies got a goal from Lopez in the 41st minute to take a 2-1 lead into the intermission and never looked back scoring in the 50th minute on Ziemer’s header and adding goals in the 57th and 71st minute.

The Aggies return to action next Saturday when they travel to Waco for a 6 p.m. contest against the Baylor Bears.

TEXAS A&M QUOTES

Head Coach G Guerrieri

On the match…

“I’m proud of the way we played. We scored five goals on corner kicks. That was a result of setting up a lot of corner kicks through our possession. We were able to move the ball around well. We got great performances from Jimena Lopez, Addie McCain and Daria Britton to highlight the day. But there were a lot of other players who showed us some great things. It’s a good start for what is a long road.”

On the newcomers…

“They were poised. It would have been hard to pinpoint them as newcomers. Kate Colvin was outstanding in possession. She really showed well. And Barbara (Olivieri), up front, was hungry. She came close to scoring several times, but there were some great saves by the Lamar goalkeeper.