Aggies Sign Graduate Transfer Kevin Marfo

Texas A&M Men’s Basketball fortified its frontline with the addition of graduate transfer Kevin Marfo, who led the nation in rebounding at Quinnipiac University in 2019-20. The 6-foot-8, 245-pound Marfo is eligible to play for the Aggies in 2020-21.

“We are extremely excited to have Kevin as a part of the family,” assistant coach Lyle Wolf said. “Not only is he a high-level talent, but his character and work ethic will be a great addition to our team. He fits who we are, and Kevin is going to excel here on multiple levels.”

A double-double machine, Marfo tallied 17 in 2019-20, averaging 10.2 points and 13.3 rebounds per game. A member of the All-Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference Second Team, he hauled in 10-or-more rebounds in 29 of the Bobcats’ 30 games and scored in double figures 12 times during conference play.

As a redshirt sophomore, Marfo averaged 5.4 points and 7.5 rebounds in 25 games, mostly as a reserve, for the Bobcats in 2018-19. He began his career at George Washington University, where he played 25 games as a freshman in 2016-17.

A native of Bergenfield, N.J., Marfo spent two seasons at Worcester (Mass.) Academy. A team captain as a senior, Marfo averaged 17 points and 12 rebounds and was ranked as the No. 3 prospect in Massachusetts. He played AAU basketball for the Boston Amateur Basketball Club and averaged 11.3 points and 9.2 rebounds.