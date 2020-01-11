Aggies Sink Commodores, 69-50, for Second Straight SEC Win

Andre Gordon scored 15 points, and Texas A&M beat Vanderbilt 69-50 Saturday to spoil the Commodores' Southeastern Conference home opener.

Jay Jay Chandler added 10 points for the Aggies (8-6, 2-1) who never trailed in winning their second straight.

Ejike Obinna and Maxwell Evans scored 12 points apiece to lead Vanderbilt, and Scotty Pippen Jr. added 10.

Texas A&M took control from the start and held Vanderbilt to a season low in points. The Aggies scored the first seven on their way to a double-digit lead. They used a 17-3 run to take their biggest lead at 28-12 on a layup by Emanuel Miller. Even as Texas A&M went through a scoring drought, Vanderbilt (8-7, 0-2) couldn't take advantage. The Commodores pulled within 32-20 on a 3-pointer by Saben Lee.

Vanderbilt made a trio of 3s in the first half -- half the Commodores' made buckets -- as Texas A&M led 36-20. The Aggies just kept pushing the lead and were up 60-29 with 8:31 to go.

The Aggies came in ranked 23rd nationally holding opponents to 38.1% shooting and 22nd in scoring defense. They focused on smothering Lee with the junior coming off a career-high 27 points in Vandy's 83-79 loss at No. 5 Auburn on Wednesday night. He finished with four points.

Texas A&M Men's Basketball Postgame Notes

Texas A&M 69, Vanderbilt 50

Memorial Gymnasium (Nashville, Tennessee)

RECORDS & SERIES NOTES

Texas A&M led from start to finish in a dominating 69-50 victory at Vanderbilt Saturday at Memorial Gymnasium to move to 8-6 (2-1 SEC) on the year.

The Aggies are now 6-8 all-time against Vanderbilt.

Texas A&M has won four straight games against the Commodores.

TEAM NOTES

Texas A&M has allowed less than 50 points in its last two conference games for the first time since 2007 (56-49 at Oklahoma on Feb. 17 and 66-46 at Oklahoma State on Feb. 21). It is just the second time that the Aggies have allowed 50-or-fewer in consecutive conference matches since 1958.

The win marked the largest road conference victory since defeating Georgia by 34 (79-45) on Jan. 16, 2016.

The Aggies took a 36-20 lead into the locker room after shooting 15-28 (53.6%) from the floor. It marked the highest shooting percentage in a first half since the season-opener against Northwestern State (53.8%).

The Maroon & White limited the Commodores to 5-30 (16.7%) from three-point range. In the last five games, opponents are shooting 22.7-percent (28-130) from beyond the arc.

Texas A&M outscored Vanderbilt 40-18 inside the paint, which ranks as the second most points in the paint this season.

The Aggies outrebound the Commodores, 38-29, marking the seventh consecutive game A&M has outrebounded its opponent.

Texas A&M used the starting lineup combination of Savion Flagg, Wendell Mitchell, Emanuel Miller, Andre Gordon, and Josh Nebo for the first time this season (3-1).

INDIVIDUAL NOTES

Andre Gordon scored a team-high 15 points, 11 of which came in the first half. He has scored in double figures in three halves this season.

Jay Jay Chandler recorded 10 points, marking the sixth time this season he has registered double figures.

Quenton Jackson registered nine points on 4-5 shooting.

Emanuel Miller and Josh Nebo led the team in rebounding for the second consecutive game as the duo hauled in seven boards.

Josh Nebo tallied two blocks, moving his career total to 250.

Buzz Williams is 8-6 in his first season at Texas A&M and 261-161 in his 13 seasons as a head coach.

UP NEXT

The Aggies return to Reed Arena as they square off against LSU Tuesday at 6 p.m.