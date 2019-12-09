Aggies Slated to Play at No. 4 Wisconsin in Friday’s NCAA Regional Round

The No. 13 seed-Aggies learned their opponent and location for Friday’s NCAA Tournament regional round match. The Maroon & White play the No. 4-seed Wisconsin Badgers at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be televised nationally on ESPNU with Paul Sunderland and Karch Kiraly on the call.

In NCAA Tournament second round action, Texas A&M defeated No. 21 Rice in four sets to make its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2009 and the ninth overall.

The Wisconsin Regional includes No. 5 Nebraska and No. 12 Hawai’i, who are slated to play Friday at 3:30 p.m. The winner of the above match and winner of the Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin match move on to the regional final Saturday at 5 p.m.

The Aggies are 2-5 all-time against Wisconsin, while holding a 1-7 record vs. Hawai’i and a 7-32 mark against Nebraska.

Ticket Information

Regional all-session tickets are on sale online at UWBadgers.com or over-the-phone by calling 608.262.1440.

All-session tickets include one ticket for both regional semifinal matches on and one ticket for the regional final match.

Single-session tickets for the regional go on-sale at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.

Available Ticket Prices:

All-Session

Reserved: $20 (all ages)

General Admission Adult: $16

General Admission Youth or Senior: $12

General Admission College Student: $8

Single-Session

Reserved: $12

General Admission Adult: $9

General Admission Youth or Senior: $7

General Admission College Student: $5

Prime reserved seating is sold out.

Friday, December 13

No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Wisconsin – 1 p.m.

No. 12 Hawai’i vs. No. 5 Nebraska – 3:30 p.m.

Saturday, December 14

Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 5 p.m.

