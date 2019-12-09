Aggies Slated to Play at No. 4 Wisconsin in Friday’s NCAA Regional Round

COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The No. 13 seed-Aggies learned their opponent and location for Friday’s NCAA Tournament regional round match. The Maroon & White play the No. 4-seed Wisconsin Badgers at the UW Field House in Madison, Wis. First serve is set for 1 p.m. (CT) and will be televised nationally on ESPNU with Paul Sunderland and Karch Kiraly on the call.
In NCAA Tournament second round action, Texas A&M defeated No. 21 Rice in four sets to make its first Sweet Sixteen appearance since 2009 and the ninth overall.
The Wisconsin Regional includes No. 5 Nebraska and No. 12 Hawai’i, who are slated to play Friday at 3:30 p.m. The winner of the above match and winner of the Texas A&M vs. Wisconsin match move on to the regional final Saturday at 5 p.m.
The Aggies are 2-5 all-time against Wisconsin, while holding a 1-7 record vs. Hawai’i and a 7-32 mark against Nebraska.
Ticket Information
Regional all-session tickets are on sale online at UWBadgers.com or over-the-phone by calling 608.262.1440.
All-session tickets include one ticket for both regional semifinal matches on and one ticket for the regional final match.
Single-session tickets for the regional go on-sale at 8:30 a.m. on Friday.
Available Ticket Prices:
All-Session
Reserved: $20 (all ages)
General Admission Adult: $16
General Admission Youth or Senior: $12
General Admission College Student: $8
Single-Session
Reserved: $12
General Admission Adult: $9
General Admission Youth or Senior: $7
General Admission College Student: $5
Prime reserved seating is sold out.
Friday, December 13
No. 13 Texas A&M vs. No. 4 Wisconsin – 1 p.m.
No. 12 Hawai’i vs. No. 5 Nebraska – 3:30 p.m.
Saturday, December 14
Game 1 Winner vs. Game 2 Winner – 5 p.m.
