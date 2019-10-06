Aggies Stand in Fourth Place at Maridoe Intercollegiate

The No. 11 Texas A&M men’s golf team struggled to a 10-over par 298 and stand in fourth place after the first round of the University of North Texas’ Maridoe Intercollegiate at the Maridoe Golf Club on Sunday.

Head Coach J.T. Higgins said:

“We just weren’t very good today. Our focus and intensity were low, we had a lot of unforced mistakes and, with the conditions looking difficult tomorrow, we will have to play a little more inspired golf or we might get run over. It’s the most disappointing round we’ve played since early last spring. Hopefully, we show up with a little more ‘want to’ tomorrow.”

Aggies on the Leaderboard (Rd. 1):

T7

Walker Lee (Jr.) 73

T7

Brandon Smith (Sr.) 73

T21

Jimmy Lee (Fr.) 75

T31

Josh Gliege (Sr.) 77

T31

Dan Erickson (Sr.) 77

T7

(Ind.) William Paysse (RFr.) 73

In the Standings:

Defending champion SMU takes a five-stroke lead into the second round as the only team under par on Sunday. The Mustangs fired a 1-under 287 and were trailed by host North Texas (+4), Arkansas State (+9), Texas A&M (+10), New Mexico (+14), Washington (+15), Louisiana (+17), San Francisco (+18), UTSA (+20), Nebraska (+21), Little Rock (+22) and UTEP (+23).

