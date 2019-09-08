Aggies Stand in Second Place at Gopher Invitational

The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s golf team stands in second place after two rounds of action on Sunday at the University of Minnesota’s Gopher Invitational.

The Aggies were 5-under as a team after carding rounds of 276 (-8) and 287 (+3) on Sunday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minn. Baylor leads the Gopher Invitational at 8-under, and the Aggies and Bears were trailed by West Virginia (-2), Arkansas (-2), Marquette (E), Oklahoma (+3), Purdue (+3), Utah (+6), Kent State (+9), Minnesota (+12), Michigan State (+13), NC State (+18) and Iowa (+17). The Aggies will be tee off at 8:45 a.m. on Monday with Baylor and West Virginia.

“We were really solid in the morning round,” Aggie head coach J.T. Higgins said. “We were really solid in the morning round. The conditions were cold and wet and there was some rain, but I thought we did a good job of dealing the elements. In the afternoon, we played well again but we couldn’t get a putt to fall, which was frustrating. We’re in a great position going into the final round and I’m anxious to see how we respond.”

Texas A&M had a trio of players under par after the first two rounds, and all three were among the top 11 on the individual leaderboard. Arkansas’ William Buhl was the first-day leader at 7-under with rounds of 68 and 67.

Redshirt freshman William Paysse, in his first action in the maroon and white, led the way for the Aggies at 3-under after posting rounds of 68 and 71 and stands in a tie for fifth individually. Sophomore Sam Bennett was tied for ninth at 2-under (70-70), while senior Dan Erickson was tied for 11th at 1-under (67-74). Rounding out the Aggie scoring, freshman Jimmy Lee (73-72) and junior Walker Lee (71-74) were tied for 31st at 3-over.

Live scoring for the Gopher Invitational is available on Golfstat.com, and updates are available via twitter on @AggieMensGolf.

--------------------------------

Texas A&M’s Smith Tallies First Collegiate Victory

In other Texas A&M golf action, senior Brandon Smith (Frisco, Texas) tallied his first collegiate victory at the Pioneer Creek Collegiate on Sunday in Maple Plain, Minn. Smith was 10-under for the tournament with rounds of 71-68-67 to win by two strokes.